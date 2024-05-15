Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal being labelled problematic: 'If you don’t like it, don’t watch it but…'
Manoj Bajpayee touches upon people slamming Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal for its portrayal of women. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was released in 2023.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the criticism around actor Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal, wondering why people are not able to move on. He says people have a liberty to not watch a film they don’t agree with, but they should not create trouble for others. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap on defending Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and every action movie looks fake now’)
Manoj defends Animal
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj talked about the uproar around the film. “I am very clear, if many people disagree or don’t like a film, what’s wrong with that? The film is released, does its business, and moves on. The money goes into the producer’s pocket; let them take it; they invested in the movie,” he said.
The actor added, “If you don’t want to watch it, then don’t. If you disagree with something, it’s better not to watch it, but don’t create trouble for the movie. You will be only encouraging a bad notion by doing so, what if others hinder your work in the same way? There should be open discourse without calls for bans or protests.”
In fact, he even joked that if one dislikes a film, one should not watch it and be the reason behind it being a flop at the box office.
Since the release, Ranbir’s Animal, which has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been under the scanner for its violence, bloodshed, and portrayal of the women characters. Several social media users have labelled it as “problematic” for its depiction of misogyny. It emerged to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.
In the same interview, Manoj was all praise for Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, Ranbir’s Animal, Yami Gautam’s Article 370, apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR as the films he found ‘entertaining and original’.
Manoj’s next project
The actor was most recently seen in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout which was released on Zee5. Next, he will be seen in films such as Bhaiyya Ji, Despatch and The Fable. Bhaiyya Ji will be released in theatres on May 24.
It is a story of a man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done towards his loved ones. He is also shooting for the third season of web show, The Family Man.
