Manoj Bajpayee reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was troubled by blind articles: 'He was very sensitive'

Manoj Bajpayee has always been open about his struggles and the discrimination that outsiders face in the industry. He has also been vocal about how his late friend Sushant Singh Rajput had to suffer in the film industry. During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manoj shared how Sushant was impacted by the negative media coverage about him. (Also read: Took inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha for 'Bhaiyya Ji': Manoj Bajpayee) Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed how Sushant Singh Rajput was affected by blind articles.

Manoj recalls how blind articles affected Sushant

The Bhaiyya Ji actor, while recalling his interaction with Sushant, told how the latter found it difficult to handle those in power. Manoj said, “Sushant was very vulnerable when it came to blind articles. He was a very good human being and it is only a good person who can get affected by these things. He would often come to me and ask how to deal with these things, I used to tell him not to take these things seriously because I have gone through such situations before, and I am still bearing the brunt of such articles against me.”

Manoj reveals his advice to Sushant

He further added, “I told him to handle people whose films are working, who are in power. I would handle such people in a different way. I would tell my friends to convey to them that I would come and beat them up. What’s important is that the message is conveyed. Sushant used to laugh and would say, ‘Sir aap he kar sakte ho, mein nahi kar sakta ye (Sir only you can do it, I can’t). But he was troubled by blind articles. He was a very sensitive and intelligent person.”

Manoj is currently gearing up for his crime action-thriller - Bhaiyya Ji. The trailer of the film showcases him in an action-avatar. The actor known for his unconventional roles, has attempted a commercial action flick this time.

Bhaiyya Ji releases on May 24.