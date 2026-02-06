Mardaani 3 box office collection day 8: Rani Mukerji film earns over ₹27 crore in India

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 8: The film, helmed by Abhiraj Minwala, has been witnessing a decline in its earnings in India since the last few days. According to Sacnilk.com, Mardaani 3 has collected just over ₹27 crore in India so far. Mardaani 3 box office collection day 8: Rani Mukerji and Mallika Prasad in stills from the film.

Mardaani 3 domestic box office collection During week one, the Rani Mukerji film earned ₹26.3 crore. On day 8, the film earned ₹1.44 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹27.74 crore nett. Currently running across 20261 shows, the film has earned ₹31.28 crore gross.

HT review of Mardaani 3 The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Mardaani 3 may not reinvent the franchise, but it reinforces why it matters. Even when it treads familiar ground and doesn’t quite land all its twists, the film remains anchored by the sheer authority of Rani Mukerji’s Shivani, a screen presence that still cuts through noise."

"I am giving an extra half star for what gives this chapter its continued relevance- its refusal to look away from crimes against women and children. It treats the subject not as spectacle but as a grim, ongoing reality that demands accountability. This chapter works less as a shock and more as a statement of continuity. Mardaani 3 may not be the sharpest entry in the series, but it is a sobering reminder that Shivani’s fight, much like the crimes it confronts, is far from over," it further read.

About Mardaani 3 The film has been written by Aayush Gupta. The plot follows Rani's character, SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months. Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

Mardaani 3, which released in theatres last Friday, is produced by Aditya Chopra. The first film, Mardaani, released in 2014, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mardaani 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran. Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling.

While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema.