Mardaani 3 first look: Rani Mukerji returns in fearless cop avatar at 47; film to release on this date

After the success of the first two instalments, Rani Mukerji is all set to entertain fans once again as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the upcoming film Mardaani 3. The makers of the film have released her first look and the film’s release date. (Also Read: Rani Mukerji will make sure even your dad gets a selfie! Actor’s ‘humble’ behaviour wins over fans. Watch) Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 to release in theatres in 2026.

Rani Mukerji first look from Mardaani 3

On Monday, YRF took to Instagram and shared the first look of Rani as the fearless cop in Mardaani 3. The actor is seen wearing a black shirt, paired with blue denims and black boots, holding a gun and pointing it towards the camera. Along with the poster, the makers also revealed the release date of the film.

About Mardaani 3

"The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026," YRF wrote in the caption. Holi, which falls on 4th March 2026, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and the makers are pegging this film as a bloody, violent clash between Shivani’s righteousness and sinister forces, with their choice of release date reinforcing this theme.

Rani, who reprises the role of the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character who selflessly fights for justice, has revealed that the edge-of-the-seat thriller is “dark, deadly and brutal.” The internet couldn't keep calm after the release of the first look. One of the comments read, "This one franchise is far, far better than all Salman and Ranbir movies." Another wrote, "Wow, what a look. Rani is slaying it and how." A third comment read, "She is brutal this time. My Rani is back." Another fan added, "Rani ain’t playing. Criminals better take early retirement."

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, with a script by Aayush Gupta. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the plot is currently being kept under wraps, leaving fans excited. Mardaani stands as Hindi cinema’s most successful solo female-led franchise, earning both commercial success and critical acclaim. The series has received unanimous love and has attained cult status among fans.