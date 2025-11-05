‘Married to my best friend’: When Anushka Sharma opened up about life with Virat Kohli

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on November 5. Back in 2019, his wife, Anushka Sharma, had opened up on her chemistry with Kohli, and she described what it felt like to be married to the cricketing superstar. In an interview with Filmfare in 2019, the Sultan actress was asked what it had been like in the last one and a half years. Virat Kohli turned 37 on November 5.(Instagram/anushkasharma)

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017. One of the most followed celebrity couples, Kohli and Anushka, have two children - a daughter named Vamika, born in January 2021, and son Akaay, born in February last year. The couple, reportedly, started dating around 2013 when they had first met during the shooting for a commercial.

Married to ‘best friend’

Anushka spoke about Virat in an interview with Filmfare and said, “I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone, who understands you completely.”

Anushka added by saying, “Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we’re together, the world ceases to exist. We find solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people. Even when we were dating each other, it was the same thing. I feel extremely happy because he’s my family.”

Virat Kohli's adorable Insta post

Kohli recently shared a picture of himself along with his wife, Anushka. The power couple was seen smiling as Kohli placed his cheek on Anushka's forehead, while looking directly at the camera. While the former Indian skipper donned a long blue coat, Anushka was seen sporting a grey sweater paired with a white top.

“Been a minute,” read the caption of the post, shared by Kohli on Instagram.

Kohli was last seen in action in the third ODI against Australia last month. Kohli played a fine knock of an unbeaten 74 in that game and guided India to a comfortable nine-wicket victory against the Aussies.