From chole bhature to cassata ice cream: Revisiting Virat Kohli’s dream day-long menu on his 37th birthday

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turns 37 today, marking over 15 years of dominance in world cricket. With unmatched records, countless milestones, and an unshakable work ethic, Kohli’s discipline — both on the field and in his diet — has been key to his success. But on his 37th birthday, let's revisit a rare glimpse into his foodie side when he revealed what his perfect “eat whatever you want” day would look like.

A clip from an old video chat between India’s two sporting greats, Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli, has resurfaced, showing Kohli laying out a full-day menu that could tempt even the strictest athlete. Chhetri had asked him, “If you were given one day (and told) ‘friend, go and eat whatever you want to’, what will you eat and from where, detail-wise?”

More than the exhaustive list itself, what stood out was how much the fitness-conscious Kohli still craves the comfort foods he grew up with. From biscuits and chole bhature to cassata ice cream, his wishlist was a love letter to classic Delhi indulgences.

Recalling his dream food day, Kohli said, “So I’ll wake up early in the morning... remember Marie biscuit — first I’ll take out doodh ki malai and put it on ten biscuits. Then put ten more biscuits on top to make a sandwich. Put it in the fridge. After that, I’ll go to the shack and eat some chole bhature. The ones that you have to flatten (referring to the bhaturas). Then I’ll have some lassi from Sadar Bazaar. Then I’ll go back home and eat those ten biscuits — Marie Gold. For lunch, I will eat rajma chawal, two full plates. In the evening, we will make paneer patties. And then at night I’ll have some dal makhani, paneer kulcha and garlic naan. After that, I’ll indulge in some gulab jamun with ice cream. Later, I’ll leave for a walk, and then I’ll eat some cassata ice cream. Finally, at night, while watching TV, I’ll eat a packet of Fun Flips.”