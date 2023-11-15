Masaba Gupta criticises Ramiz Raja over his 'sickening' reaction to racist comment against Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has criticised former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja for laughing at a racist comment directed towards her parents--cricket legend Vivian Richards and veteran actor Neena Gupta. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, Masaba shared a tweet and said that said that he has no grace. (Also Read | Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta refused to let her live-in with ex-husband before marriage, called herself a bad mom later) Masaba Gupta shared a post on X.

Masaba criticises Ramiz Raja

Masaba wrote, “Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have. My father, mother and I have it in spades. You have none. Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back. Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin up. #ramizraja”

Sharing the tweet on her Instagram Stories, Masaba wrote, "It's nearly 2024- no matter who you are I will call you out on racism and shaming my mother on television. Won't have it. That is still my fight."

Masaba shared the tweet on her Instagram Stories.

What Ramiz Raja said

Masaba's reaction came after a two-month-old clip of Ramiz Raja laughing at the quip made on a Pakistani TV news channel started circulating on social media. In the video, the former Pakistan Cricket Board chief can be seen sniggering when a comic on the show made the objectionable remarks after saying that Vivian broke her heart when he started dating Neena.

The episode of the Pakistani cricket-based news show aired on September 12 during the Asia Cup 2023.

About Masaba, Neena and Vivian

Neena and Vivian Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed Masaba on November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Vivian Richards came to India in January 2023 to attend Masaba's wedding with Satyadeep Misra.

Masaba was extremely happy to tie the knot in the presence of her two fathers. She had even shared a cute family picture along with a caption, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus."

