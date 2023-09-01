Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta refused to let her live-in with ex-husband before marriage, called herself a bad mom later

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has revealed there was no one more devastated than her actor mother Neena Gupta when the former got divorced from her first husband. She told Twinkle Khanna in an interview for her Tweak India platform that Neena blamed herself after their divorce as she had earlier not allowed them to live together and had asked her to get married instead if she wanted to live with him. Also read: Neena Gupta says she is a 'chuha', calls herself ‘most conventional person': ‘Just because I had a baby out of wedlock…' Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta also featured in the web show Masaba Masaba.

Masaba Gupta was 28 when she divorced film producer Madhu Mantena after around two years of marriage. She married actor Satyadeep Mishra this year after dating him for three years.

Masaba wanted to live-in before her first marriage

Opening up about how Neena had encouraged her to get married but was heartbroken when it ended, Masaba told Twinkle, “She was like isne to chalu kia aur khatam bhi hogaya, 2 saal huye hain, kujh time nahi bitaya (Neena was like it started and ended too soon, they had not spent much time together). I wanted to live-in with my ex-husband before getting married. She said no. She said, ‘I have made this mistake and you are not going to make this mistake. If you are sure about it, just get married.' She literally packed my things and sent me over the day the court marriage was done. Get out. She said when people are not married, they have the option to leave very easily."

Neena felt devastated when Masaba's first marriage ended

She further added, “She was very very conservative in that phase of my life. She didn't want me to go through what she went through. She said, ‘I think its my mistake and I should have let you do what you were doing, live together and you would have figured things out.’ She said, ‘I should have nudged you a bit and focussed a little bit. I am a bad mother’ and went into that dramatic part of an actress' mother's life.”

Masaba also confessed that she got married only due to peer pressure and there was nothing more to it. “Everyone around me was getting married and I thought I will be left behind,” she said.

Masaba now lives with husband Satyadeep Mishra. They had a simple wedding in January this year. Masaba's father and legendary cricketer Vivian Richards had flown to India to be a part of the celebration. Madhu Mantena also got married this year to Ira Trivedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON