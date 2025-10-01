Meet Bollywood's 5 richest people with combined wealth of 25950 cr; no Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, or a single Kapoor

The Hurun Institute has released the Hurun India Rich List for the year 2025 on Wednesday. The list details the richest individuals from India across fields like business, industry, and even entertainment and sports. Among the fresh updates are Shah Rukh Khan becoming a billionaire for the first time and a shift in Bollywood's power hierarchy. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are among the richest people in Bollywood.

The Hurun India Rich List 2025 mentions that Shah Rukh maintains his status as the richest celebrity in India. However, he has increased his net worth from $870 million to $1.4 billion ( ₹12490 crore) in 2025. He leads a pack of super-rich Bollywood folks whose combined wealth is a staggering ₹25950 crore. The list includes some surprising omissions.

Bollywood's five richest people

In Hurun's list, Shah Rukh is followed by his business partner and friend, Juhi Chawla. Juhi and her family, including husband Jay Mehta, have a staggering net worth of ₹7790 crore (almost $880 million). This makes her India's richest actress, even though she is not as active as some of her 'not-so-rich' juniors.

The last name in the top three is Hrithik Roshan, with a net worth of ₹2160 crore, courtesy the success of his brand, HRX. Karan Johar and his family come in at number 4 on the back of the performance of Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. According to Hurun, his net worth is ₹1880 crore. The Bachchan family rounds up the top 5 with a reported net worth of ₹1630 crore. This includes the combined wealth of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Major stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor are absent from the list. Neither do the top female stars of the era, including Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, make the cut. Even Aditya Chopra, head of Yash Raj Films, is absent from the list.

Actor Net Worth (in ₹ crores) Shah Rukh Khan 12490 Juhi Chawla 7790 Hrithik Roshan 2160 Karan Johar 1880 Amitabh Bachchan 1630

About the Hurun India Rich List

The rich list, an annual affair, has been released by the Hurun Research Institute. The new $1.4 billion net worth makes Shah Rukh arguably the richest actor in the world, whose primary income comes from cinema. Mukesh Ambani has topped the overall list again, solidifying his position as India's richest man.