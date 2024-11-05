Meet filmmaker with most 100-crore hits, made 3000 crore at box office; it's not Rajamouli, Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani

The ₹100-crore club came into existence in Indian cinema in the late 2000s when Ghajini became the first Indian film to earn ₹100 crore net in India. Since then, 125 other films have joined this club, long considered a benchmark for a film's box office success. And while a few big names have dominated this club over the years, nobody has had the strike rate this one filmmaker has. Ten of his last 11 films have crossed the ₹100-crore mark, making him the king of this club. (Also read: Singham Again worldwide box office: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film crosses ₹200 crore mark) The filmmaker with the most ₹ 100-crore hits

Filmmaker with the most ₹ 100-crore hits

Rohit Shetty has the enviable record of delivering ten ₹100-crore hits over the course of his career, the highest by any Indian director. He started this sequence with his 2010 hit Golmaal 3 and followed it up with Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Singham Returns (2014), Dilwale (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021). The latest entrant in the club is his most recent release Singham Again, which hit the screens last Friday. The only Rohit Shetty film in the last decade that failed to earn ₹100 crore was the 2022 box office bomb Cirkus. Collectively, Rohit Shetty's 16 films have earned over ₹3000 crore at the box office, again a record for any Bollywood filmmaker.

How Rohit Shetty beat other titans

Other filmmakers have had multiple films in the ₹100-crore club, including Karan Johar (4), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (4), SS Rajamouli (4), Rajkumar Hirani (5), Kabir Khan (4), and SS Shankar (5). Rohit Shetty managed to outdo them all by being more prolific and frequent with his releases. Between 2008 and18, Shetty had 11 releases, one every year. No other director of big-budget films was this frequent.

Rohit Shetty's franchise-building record

Over the course of his career, Rohit Shetty has built two impressive film franchises - the Cop Universe and the Golmaal series. Both are among the most successful film franchises in Indian cinema. The Cop Universe has earned over ₹1250 crore in five films, and the number is still increasing as Singham Again is currently in theatres. Similarly, the five Golmaal films have collectively earned ₹669 crore at the box office. Shetty has announced another Cop Universe film - featuring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn - which means his streak may continue longer.