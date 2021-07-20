Meezaan wants to be paired with Deepika Padukone on screen: 'If I actually had to romance an older woman...'

Actor Meezaan has revealed that he wants to be paired opposite actor Deepika Padukone on screen 'for sure' if he has to 'romance an older woman'. He added that the story of the film is more important 'than thinking about these minute details'.

Meezaan has also spoken about his co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal in his upcoming movie Hungama 2. He said that at first, he was quite intimidated and nervous. He has called Shilpa 'extremely sweet and supportive'.

Speaking to Times Now, Meezaan spoke on starring opposite an older actor on-screen. "I think Deepika Padukone for sure. I think I am okay, depending on the character or the role, I don't think it matters. If I actually had to romance an older woman on screen, I think I would be okay with it, depending on the film and the character. The film is more important, it is more important to think about the story of the film than thinking about these minute details," he added. He also said that he would like to be paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria from his generation.

He also spoke on his co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal. "Because both of them are so senior, at first I was quite intimidated, I was nervous, I didn't know how I am going to be addressing them, how I'm going to form a relationship with them, is it only going to be like in front of the camera or if there are going to be conversations behind the camera as well. She (Shilpa Shetty) is extremely sweet and supportive. She is full of life and she brings like this energy and positivity around her when she comes, so automatically, I think, those barriers were broken," he added.

Meanwhile, Meezaan debuted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced Malaal where he had to essay an intense part.

Meezaan's next film Hungama 2 is a situational comedy. It was slated to hit theatres on August 14 this year but in May the makers said the film would be released directly on a digital platform as cinema houses remain shut due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Hungama 2 will stream on Disney Hotstar from July 23.