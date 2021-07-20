Aditya Narayan to quit hosting TV shows in 2022: ‘By the time I am done, I will probably be a father’

Aditya Narayan, who currently hosts the reality show Indian Idol 12, revealed that he will not be seen as a host on Indian television after 2022 as 'it's time to do bigger things'. He added that by the time he wraps up his stint as a host, he 'will probably be a father'. He also acknowledged that the television industry has enabled him to 'build a house in Mumbai, own a car and have a great life'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Aditya Narayan said, "2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months...I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things."

"I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success. It has enabled me to build a house in Mumbai, own a car and have a great life. It’s not that I will abandon TV, but I will do something else like participate in a game show or judge one. But my time as a host is coming to an end,” he added.

Aditya started as a host on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2007. On Indian Idol, he has been the host for two seasons--Indian Idol 11 and Indian Idol 12.

Recently, Aditya was in the news when he defended Indian Idol 12 after singer Amit Kumar criticised a Kishore Kumar tribute episode. Amit had said that he followed the instructions of the makers to laud the contestants, irrespective of what his opinion was.

Last year, Aditya and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in December. The wedding was a low key affair at a temple, due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The couple were in a relationship for 10 years before they got married. They had met during the filming of their debut Bollywood film Shaapit.