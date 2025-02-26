Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office collection day 6: Arjun, Bhumi, Rakul's film continues to struggle, earns just 57 lakh

Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office day 6: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's recent release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, received mixed-to-positive reviews. While many fans appreciated the film's comedy, it has failed to attract audiences to theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film did not benefit from the Maha Shivratri holiday on its sixth day and managed to collect only ₹0.57 crore. Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh's film struggles at the box office.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office report

The trade tracking site reported that the romantic comedy had a slow start at the box office, earning just ₹1.5 crore on its opening day. It was the second-worst opener in Bollywood this year, after Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa ( ₹1.15 crore). From day 4 onwards, the film saw a decline in collections, failing to cross even ₹1 crore per day. Despite the festive holiday on its first Wednesday (day 6), the film failed to gain momentum and collected only ₹0.57 crore.

The film had an overall occupancy of 11.84%, with 5.29% in morning shows, 14.67% in afternoon shows, and 15.55% in evening shows. It's total collection after six days now stands at ₹6.2 crore. With no signs of improvement, the film is on its way to becoming one of the biggest flops of the year.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna's Chhaava continue its strong run, earning ₹16.21 crore in its second week. The film is breaking records and has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2025 so far.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The romantic comedy revolves around the life of a Delhi-based professional, Ankur (played by Arjun Kapoor), who starts a new romantic chapter with Rakul Preet Singh after going through a messy divorce. However, things take a complicated turn when his ex-wife (Bhumi Pednekar), who suffers from memory loss and doesn’t remember their divorce, returns to his life.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor, Kanwaljeet Singh, and Harsh Gujral in key roles.