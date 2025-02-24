Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office collection day 4: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar film fails to gain traction

Box office report

According to Sacnilk, the film minted ₹0.51 crore (nett), taking the total to ₹4.82 crore. The film, which was released on February 21, registered an opening of ₹1.5 crore. The day 2 business was ₹1.7 crore and ₹1.11 crore on day 3.

The film had an overall 8.22 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Monday. When it comes to the footfalls, the morning shows registered 5.43 per cent footfall, afternoon shows saw 9.93 per cent footfall and evening shows registered 9.31 per cent footfall.

The film is facing stiff competition from Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, which continues to dominate the box office, further complicating the prospects of Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The historical drama has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2025 so far.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The story revolves around Ankur Chadha (Arjun Kapoor), whose life is disrupted by his ex-wife Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar). Just as Ankur finds love again with Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh), Prabhleen suffers from retrograde amnesia following an accident, believing Ankur has proposed to her. This sets off a chain of chaotic events, comedic moments, and unexpected twists.

The romantic comedy is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment. The film also stars Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi, Kanwaljit Singh, Anita Raj, and Harsh Gujral in supporting roles.