Metro In Dino OTT release date: When and where to watch Anurag Basu's film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan

Metro In Dino OTT release date: Missed Anurag Basu's acclaimed ensemble drama in theatres? Don't worry, as the film is now available to watch on OTT. On Friday, Netflix India dropped a new post to announce that the Anurag Basu film, featuring an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal, will be available to watch from August 29. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur earned praise for Metro In Dino.(Photo: Instagram)

Metro In Dino release date

Netflix India shared the poster of the film on its Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “Ye metro platform pe aa chuki hai. Ab inki prem kahani, hui aapki (This metro has now reached the platform. Their love story is now yours)! Watch Metro… In Dino, out now on Netflix.”

About the film

The film, whose music has been scored by Pritam, is the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 hit Life... In A Metro. In an interview, Anurag admitted that the idea for this sequel came from the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Konkona Sen Sharma is the sole lead from the original cast to reprise her role in the new instalment. The sequel delves into the lives of four new couples as they navigate the ups and downs of love and relationships across different cities.

Produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, the film received a positive response from critics upon its release.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The screenplay and story are by Basu, and there’s something magical that he brings to the big screen. One of the most innovative filmmakers of our time, he has touched upon a plethora of subjects- from identity crisis, to loneliness, to infidelity (pronounced hilariously as 'infertility' by Pankaj Tripathi's character), to loss- and condensed them into a 162-minute film.”