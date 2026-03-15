‘You’re the struggler’: Mika Singh tells Farah Khan how his bodyguard once refused to work for him
Mika Singh shared a story on Farah Khan's vlog about his bodyguard Kartar, who initially refused to work for him decades ago, thinking he was a struggler.
Singer Mika Singh recently shared a hilarious story about his longtime bodyguard, revealing that the very man who protects him today once refused to work for him decades ago because he thought the singer was a “struggler.” The anecdote surfaced when filmmaker Farah Khan visited Mika’s farmhouse in Delhi. During their interaction, Mika introduced her to his bodyguard, Kartar, and narrated the unusual backstory of their association.
Mika introduces his bodyguard to Farah Khan
“This is Kartar bhai,” Mika said while introducing him. When Kartar bent down to touch Farah’s feet, Mika jokingly added, “He is not a decent man at all. I met him about 30 years ago. I told him, ‘You are so tall and broad, will you please become my bodyguard?’ And he replied, ‘How about you start working first? You are struggling yourself here.’”
Farah appeared surprised and asked Kartar whether he had really said that at the time. Kartar simply nodded, confirming the story. Recalling the incident, Mika burst into laughter and said the moment became an ongoing joke in his life. “Yes, he really said that. Usually, people work very hard to impress girls. In my case, I worked hard and became successful just to make Kartar my bodyguard,” he joked.
During the conversation, Mika also spoke about the strong musical influence in his childhood. The singer revealed that his father was deeply involved in religious music and frequently performed kirtans at Gurudwaras. Growing up in such an environment, Mika said music naturally became a part of his life. His father and elder brother Daler Mehndi both spent years performing devotional music, and Mika often accompanied them. Mika said he eventually fulfilled his dream as his Delhi farmhouse today houses a Gurudwara where prayers are conducted round the clock, along with a temple on the property.
Mika's music career
On the professional front, Mika Singh made his independent music debut in the late 1990s and rose to prominence with his hit album Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, which became a massive chartbuster. Over the years, he has delivered several popular Bollywood tracks, including Aaj Ki Party, Subha Hone Na De, Mauja Hi Mauja, and Dhanno, establishing himself as one of the most recognisable voices behind India’s party anthems.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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