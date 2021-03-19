Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar indulge in some 'PDA', for animals. See new pic

Model-actor Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, have appeared for a PSA for veganism. The couple posed for a romantic picture for the campaign, which he posted on Instagram on Friday.

He wrote in his caption, "Vegan fashion - part 2. Passion for fashion !!!" The picture showed Milind, who wore a pink blazer, kissing Ankita, who wore a dress.





In an earlier post, he'd shared more glimpses of the campaign, and had spoken about his own relationship with meat, and animal products. "Vegan fashion! No leather, no silk, no wool. No pain caused to animals just to satisfy human vanity. If you care, this is the alternative. If you hope for a more sustainable, less cruel world, then at least sometimes, if not always, make this choice. Think, before you buy," he wrote, adding, "Personally, I have cut down non vegetarian food to a minimum. I find that this choice is also healthier for me. Next, clothes."

Milind and Ankita got married in 2018. They both are fitness lovers and adventurers. They often share messages about the environment and sustainable living. Milind once documented a hike during which he made sure to pick up garbage that had been strewn around.

The couple recently celebrated their seventh anniversary together, and marked the occasion with special social media posts. Sharing a picture of the two of them cuddling in bed, Milind wrote in an Instagram post, "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favorite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace. To neverending anniversaries."

