Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar indulge in some 'PDA', for animals. See new pic
- Milind Soman has shared an important message via a romantic picture with his wife, Ankita Konwar. Check it out here.
Model-actor Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, have appeared for a PSA for veganism. The couple posed for a romantic picture for the campaign, which he posted on Instagram on Friday.
He wrote in his caption, "Vegan fashion - part 2. Passion for fashion !!!" The picture showed Milind, who wore a pink blazer, kissing Ankita, who wore a dress.
In an earlier post, he'd shared more glimpses of the campaign, and had spoken about his own relationship with meat, and animal products. "Vegan fashion! No leather, no silk, no wool. No pain caused to animals just to satisfy human vanity. If you care, this is the alternative. If you hope for a more sustainable, less cruel world, then at least sometimes, if not always, make this choice. Think, before you buy," he wrote, adding, "Personally, I have cut down non vegetarian food to a minimum. I find that this choice is also healthier for me. Next, clothes."
Milind and Ankita got married in 2018. They both are fitness lovers and adventurers. They often share messages about the environment and sustainable living. Milind once documented a hike during which he made sure to pick up garbage that had been strewn around.
Also read: Milind Soman gets asked if chances of cheating on much younger wife are less. Here's his reply
The couple recently celebrated their seventh anniversary together, and marked the occasion with special social media posts. Sharing a picture of the two of them cuddling in bed, Milind wrote in an Instagram post, "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favorite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace. To neverending anniversaries."
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar indulge in some 'PDA', for animals. See new pic
- Milind Soman has shared an important message via a romantic picture with his wife, Ankita Konwar. Check it out here.
Tanushree says her parents were told to 'be prepared for funeral' upon her birth
- Tanushree Dutta has narrated the 'near-death experiences' she's had in her life. She said that as a premature baby, her parents were told to prepare for a funeral.
Chehre: After Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan set to play a lawyer again
Akshay Kumar's seeks Lord Ram's blessings in Ayodhya before shoot begins
- The team of Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Abhishek Sharma and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi took part in a puja in Ayodhya on Thursday.
Mumbai Saga movie review: John Abraham-starrer is a heavy-duty action flick
- Mumbai Saga movie review: Sanjay Gupta returns to the gangster genre with a heavy-duty action film where guns and goons do the talking. John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi lead an all-star (male) cast.
Did you know Ranveer's grandmom was an actor, was given break by Raj Kapoor?
Priyanka invites you inside her new Indian restaurant Sona. See what's on menu
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her new Indian restaurant, Sona. Check it out here, and also see some of the signature dishes on the menu.
Sara is a 'susheel, sanskari, gharelu ladki' as she asks for marriage proposals
- Sara Ali Khan jokingly asked for prospective grooms after posing in Manish Malhotra's bridal collection. Check out her new pictures here.
Arjun says Parineeti is 'a slightly better version' of the person he met in 2011
- Actor Arjun Kapoor has reflected on reuniting with his old co-star Parineeti Chopra, on the much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Nandita Das shows off 'katora' haircut in throwback pic. See here
- Nandita Das posted a black and white picture that includes her along with her brother, Siddhartha Das, and cousins.
Even Tiger Shroff feels like not attending dance class sometimes, Hrithik reacts
- Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. But that is possible only because he works very hard on it. But there are days when he, too, does not feel like attending 'class'. Watch.
Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm
- Malaika Arora has shared a glimpse of her twerking skills on Instagram and her fans can't get enough of her.
Varun Dhawan can sprint like a pro, watch him race a friend in new video from AP
- Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, posted a video in which he was seen running uphill with a colleague and eventually beat him. Watch.
Priyanka gave Parineeti tips on how to get right look for Saina
Hrithik Roshan shares acting mantra, asks if his expression is fake or real
- Hrithik Roshan has asked his fans if his expression in his latest picture is fake or real. He has shared an acting mantra regarding, too.