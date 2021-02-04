Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo, fans say they are ‘waiting for that look’

Milind Soman has shared a Throwback Thursday treat for his fans: two pictures of himself in a suit. The actor and marathon runner joked that he may even run his next marathon in a tuxedo.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Milind wrote, "Throwbackthursday!!!!!! Not very far back, just a couple of months. somehow I am beginning to like myself in a suit. maybe next marathon outfit will be a tuxedo, let's see !...#suits."





The post received more than 10000 likes within two hours. Encouraging Milind to go ahead with the idea of wearing a tuxedo for his next marathon, a fan wrote, "We support tht idea." Another said, "Just imagining u running in tuxedo," with several laughing emojis. " One more said, "Waiting for that look," with a kiss-eye emoji. Many also called him "classy" in the comments section.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap pens an inspiring poem on World Cancer Day: ‘Some scars are seen, while some are hidden’





Milind, as well as his wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Soman, are ardent marathon runners. On Republic Day last month, Milind had shared a picture of him running barefoot in a tee and a dhoti, with the Tricolour in his hand. He had captioned the picture, "The power is with the people ! The power to take the country into a brighter future. And if this seems daunting, let's break it down ! If each one of us took responsibility for our own health, and our own lives, like each and every tiny cell of our bodies works hard to perform its own responsibility, it would be more than enough. Long live the Republic!! Jai Hind!!!...This is my traditional dhoti run, but guess where I am, there is a big clue in the picture."

Milind recently appeared in the web show, Paurashpur. He played a trans person for the first time on screen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON