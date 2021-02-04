Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo, fans say they are ‘waiting for that look’
- Milind Soman has shared throwback pictures of himself in a suit, and said that he may soon be seen running a marathon in a tuxedo.
Milind Soman has shared a Throwback Thursday treat for his fans: two pictures of himself in a suit. The actor and marathon runner joked that he may even run his next marathon in a tuxedo.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Milind wrote, "Throwbackthursday!!!!!! Not very far back, just a couple of months. somehow I am beginning to like myself in a suit. maybe next marathon outfit will be a tuxedo, let's see !...#suits."
The post received more than 10000 likes within two hours. Encouraging Milind to go ahead with the idea of wearing a tuxedo for his next marathon, a fan wrote, "We support tht idea." Another said, "Just imagining u running in tuxedo," with several laughing emojis. " One more said, "Waiting for that look," with a kiss-eye emoji. Many also called him "classy" in the comments section.
Also read: Tahira Kashyap pens an inspiring poem on World Cancer Day: ‘Some scars are seen, while some are hidden’
Milind, as well as his wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Soman, are ardent marathon runners. On Republic Day last month, Milind had shared a picture of him running barefoot in a tee and a dhoti, with the Tricolour in his hand. He had captioned the picture, "The power is with the people ! The power to take the country into a brighter future. And if this seems daunting, let's break it down ! If each one of us took responsibility for our own health, and our own lives, like each and every tiny cell of our bodies works hard to perform its own responsibility, it would be more than enough. Long live the Republic!! Jai Hind!!!...This is my traditional dhoti run, but guess where I am, there is a big clue in the picture."
Milind recently appeared in the web show, Paurashpur. He played a trans person for the first time on screen.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'
- Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic
- Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo
- Milind Soman has shared throwback pictures of himself in a suit, and said that he may soon be seen running a marathon in a tuxedo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda stands by protesting farmers: 'Guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood'
- Amanda Cerny, the close friend and lookalike of Jacqueline Fernandez, stood by her views on the farmers' protest and said that if she was banned from Bollywood for speaking up, so be it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares video as she cradles her baby bump: '9 months and going strong'
- Kareena Kapoor is now in the ninth month of her pregnancy and looks happy as ever. The actor is due this month. Watch a new video shared by her on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together
- Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets
- Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha on postpartum stress: 'Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot'
- Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor says she's having sugar rush, digs into box of Nutties
- Kareena Kapoor, who is due in February, shared a picture of a box of Nutties and mentioned how she was having a sugar rush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick: ‘We meet every 3 weeks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic
- Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty shares a gorgeous pic, see rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's response
- Athiya Shetty shared a new picture on social media, and a number of celebrities reacted to it. One of them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh on life after cancer: 'Not allowed, but I have 2 pegs every evening'
- Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap pens poem on World Cancer Day: ‘There's more to the scar'
- Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox