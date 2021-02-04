Tahira Kashyap pens an inspiring poem on World Cancer Day: ‘Some scars are seen, while some are hidden’
- Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has penned a heartwarming poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day, encouraging cancer patients and survivors to embrace their scars like a badge of honour. Tahira is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana and is a breast cancer survivor.
Tahira shared a video in which she recites the poem about her cancer battle, embracing her scars and spreading awareness for breast cancer. The mother of two was diagnosed with Stage 1A Breast Cancer and has been vocal about her fight with the disease.
She recites the poem: "Some scars are deep, some within.
Some are seen, while some are hidden.
The thing about scars is, it reminds you of the past,
The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last.
But there's more these goddamn scars,
They're secrets in far away, just like stars.
It's the truth which you don't see with your naked eye.
Oblivious to the functioning of the world, a blatant lie.
But hear me, there's more to the scar,
It also talks about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power.
My love and respect to those who fought,
The treacherous battlefield that some crossed, while some got lost.
But the thing with the health karma is that everyone is a winner,
For it's the fight that counts, whether you're an expert or a beginner.
The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental,
Some battles are more tough to conquer especially if they're internal.
But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe's might.
The indomitable spirit that can't be crushed by any fright.
Hide not your scars my love, show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to other eyes.
And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide,
They will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize.
So hear me one last time, fall in love with yourself, all with dusks, scars and cry,
That's what makes you you.
Faulty, imperfect, blemished, but all true.
So let me hear you say on this day, this year 2021, loud and shrill,
Commit yourself to spreading awareness about early breast cancer detection,
Say it, say it with me this year's theme- I AM AND I WILL."
Also read: Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos
Last year, Tahira came out with her new book --12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. She had turned director with short film Toffee and came out with Neena Gupta-starrer Pinni last year. It was a part of Guneet Monga's anthology Zindagi inShort.
She has recently joined hands with Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga to commence a cinema collective - Indian Women Rising, providing a platform to promote and accentuate content created by Indian female filmmakers across the globe.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic
- Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty shares a gorgeous pic, see rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's response
- Athiya Shetty shared a new picture on social media, and a number of celebrities reacted to it. One of them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh on life after cancer: 'Not allowed, but I have 2 pegs every evening'
- Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap pens poem on World Cancer Day: ‘There's more to the scar'
- Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'
- Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks if it's 'a video game'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay's latest MRI and PET scans say he is cancer-free, says Torbaaz producer
- According to Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra, actor Sanjay Dutt's latest MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and PET (positron emission tomography) scans reveal that he is cancer-free.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu on turning down crores
- Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana lashes out at Taapsee, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not be propaganda teacher'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes noms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox