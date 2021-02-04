IND USA
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
Tahira Kashyap pens an inspiring poem on World Cancer Day: 'Some scars are seen, while some are hidden'

  Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:27 PM IST

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has penned a heartwarming poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day, encouraging cancer patients and survivors to embrace their scars like a badge of honour. Tahira is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana and is a breast cancer survivor.

Tahira shared a video in which she recites the poem about her cancer battle, embracing her scars and spreading awareness for breast cancer. The mother of two was diagnosed with Stage 1A Breast Cancer and has been vocal about her fight with the disease.

She recites the poem: "Some scars are deep, some within.

Some are seen, while some are hidden.

The thing about scars is, it reminds you of the past,

The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last.

But there's more these goddamn scars,

They're secrets in far away, just like stars.

It's the truth which you don't see with your naked eye.

Oblivious to the functioning of the world, a blatant lie.

But hear me, there's more to the scar,

It also talks about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power.

My love and respect to those who fought,

The treacherous battlefield that some crossed, while some got lost.

But the thing with the health karma is that everyone is a winner,

For it's the fight that counts, whether you're an expert or a beginner.

The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental,

Some battles are more tough to conquer especially if they're internal.

But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe's might.

The indomitable spirit that can't be crushed by any fright.

Hide not your scars my love, show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to other eyes.

And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide,

They will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize.

So hear me one last time, fall in love with yourself, all with dusks, scars and cry,

That's what makes you you.

Faulty, imperfect, blemished, but all true.

So let me hear you say on this day, this year 2021, loud and shrill,

Commit yourself to spreading awareness about early breast cancer detection,

Say it, say it with me this year's theme- I AM AND I WILL."


Last year, Tahira came out with her new book --12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. She had turned director with short film Toffee and came out with Neena Gupta-starrer Pinni last year. It was a part of Guneet Monga's anthology Zindagi inShort.

She has recently joined hands with Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga to commence a cinema collective - Indian Women Rising, providing a platform to promote and accentuate content created by Indian female filmmakers across the globe.

