15 years of Bachna Ae Haseeno: Minissha Lamba reveals she was only given her part of the script and didn’t know other characters’ storylines

For actor Minissha Lamba, Bachna Ae Haseeno will always hold a special place in her heart as she says, “It was indeed a turning point in my career.” Minissha Lamba played the role of Mahi in Bachna Ae Haseeno

As the film clocks 15 years, the actor recalls how she instantly came on board the Siddharth Anand directed project as soon as she got the offer. However, she reveals that she only got her part of the script. “I was unaware of the other characters’ storylines. I broadly knew what the story was, but I only received my script. So, the details, individual scenes, songs, and everything else, I saw for the first time on screen when in the show kept for the cast and crew. The story was unfolding just like the audience for me,” shares Lamba, who played the role of Mahi, one of the three girls who Ranbir Kapoor falls in love with in the film.

Talking about her on-screen chemistry with Kapoor, the 38-year-old calls it “seamless and effortless”. She adds, “When we were shooting, Ranbir was very shy and kept to himself at that point. We didn’t interact that much, but the moment the camera turned on, there was a different kind of ease and chemistry. In fact, we required minimal takes, and our shots would be done in maximum third take,” she recounts.

The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu, was extensively shot in Switzerland, Mumbai and Sydney, and Lamba’s story unfolds in Switzerland and later moves to Amritsar. Among several memories from the shooting, the actor admits the portions shot in Switzerland hold a particular significance for her.

“Showing Mahi as a young girl, going on a holiday, that too abroad, finding the love of her life... it was all how it exactly happens in movies. It was so much fun, especially the adventures that made us experience new thrills like riding a roller coaster on a glacier and playfully indulging in stealing chocolates from a store in a carefree manner for the scene,” she recalls.

Lamba’s character, from a happy-go-lucky girl in the first half, switches to a being a married woman and a mother of two in post interval scenes, and that latter half was pretty challenging to portray, she admits. “More than the young Mahi, the other part of being in a marriage where there was no heart and affection, was difficult to play because I had nothing to draw on. Yet, there had to be a distinct difference between the girl she was and the woman she became,” ends the actor, who made her OTT debut with short film Badtameez Dil earlier this year..