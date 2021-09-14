Mira Rajput decks up, shares pictures from her pretty Tuesday

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a bunch of photos from an event she attended on Tuesday. Mira stepped out in a bright blue off-shoulder gown to promote a jewellery brand.

After the event, Mira even shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram Stories. She posed in different diamond earrings sets and said that she was in love with the collection. Mira Rajput's IG stories. +

Mira recently celebrated her birthday in the hills. She shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her trip on Instagram. Posting a photo with Shahid, she wrote, “The woods are lovely, dark and deep.” She was seen sharing her hug with him as they took a walk around the woods.

In another post, she wrote, “Took off to the mountains for my birthday, a much needed break after nearly two years.. We restricted travel just for work, and trips around commitments never really let you unwind. Nature heals.. And I felt that. I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart. I was just so overwhelmed throughout; gratitude, a deeper connection, and a feeling of a greater presence when in nature.”

Before that, Mira arranged birthday parties for her kids--daughter Misha and son Zain. Sharing pictures from Misha's birthday party, she described how she made all the arrangements. “Life in Technicolour. This year M’s birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest,” she wrote.

Also read: Inside Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's 27th birthday getaway

For Zain's birthday, she got him a toy JCB excavator. She posted a video of herself as she assembled the toy for him. “Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan. You have my heart,” she wrote in her post.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. Misha was born in 2016 and Zain in 2018.