IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and pens a goofy note: 'I like me better when I’m with you'
Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
bollywood

Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and pens a goofy note: 'I like me better when I’m with you'

  • As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor turned 40 on Thursday. On the occasion, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo, along with a sweet birthday note. In the picture, Mira held on to Shahid's face and planted a kiss on his cheek. The two were twinning in blue ensembles.

"I like me better when I’m with you (kiss emoji) Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby," Mira captioned the photo.

Apart from Mira, Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter also penned a note for the Kabir Singh actor. Sharing a collage of photos, Ishaan wrote, "Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday."

Also Read: Sara comes bearing gifts for Saif-Kareena's second baby, her new half-brother

Shahid also received birthday wishes from Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani, who shared a BTS video from the sets of the movie; Rakul Preet Singh, and many others.

Mira recently revealed Shahid's most annoying habit. During an Instagram AMA session, Mira said, "He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him." She was also asked who wins a fight between her and Shahid. “Me! Who else?” she replied.

Shahid recently wrapped the Hindi remake of Jersey. The actor plays a cricketer in the sports drama, which is set to release on November 5. Shahid is also working on his digital debut with a quirky drama thriller series directed by The Family Man's Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor mira rajput

Related Stories

Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 healthy lifestyle habits of vegan Kabir Singh(Instagram/shahidkapoor)
Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 healthy lifestyle habits of vegan Kabir Singh(Instagram/shahidkapoor)
health

Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 healthy lifestyle habits of 'vegan' Kabir Singh

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:28 AM IST
  • Happy birthday, Shahid Kapoor: From giving up on these 2 food items completely to sticking to these habits for a healthier lifestyle, here’s what credits the vegan Kabir Singh star’s eye-popping athletic physique
READ FULL STORY
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
bollywood

Happy birthday Shahid: When Mira ‘whacked’ him minutes before Misha was born

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Actor Saif Ali Khan once said that he should've added a disclaimer to his son Taimur's name, after him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, were criticised for picking that name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016.
bollywood

Sunkissed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid the Maldives adieu, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were in Maldives for a brief holiday and shared lots of pictures from the island nation. Check out their latest pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
bollywood

Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and a goofy note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zareen Khan made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010's Veer.
Zareen Khan made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010's Veer.
bollywood

'I was called Fatrina': Zareen Khan on how Katrina Kaif comparisons affected her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Actor Zareen Khan has spoken about how being compared unfavourably to Katrina Kaif early in her career affected her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, calls them 'monkeys'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
bollywood

Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan, and his wife Kareena Kapoor.
Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan, and his wife Kareena Kapoor.
bollywood

Sara comes bearing gifts for Saif-Kareena's second baby, her new half-brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • A video of actor Sara Ali Khan arriving with gifts for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, has been shared online. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Time to Dance stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in lead roles.
Time to Dance stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in lead roles.
bollywood

Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi find love through dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Time to Dance trailer continues the Indian dance film tradition of telling an engaging tale through a performing art form. Watch Isabelle Kaif in her debut role as Sooraj Pancholi makes a comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
bollywood

Kareena wishes Anaita Shroff on birthday but with a sassy comment for Saif

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet birthday wish for her friend and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania on Instagram. She shared her photo with Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their 'Pawri' video,
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their 'Pawri' video,
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their Badhaai Do wrap 'Pawri' video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have completed a filming schedule of Badhaai Do. Announcing the wrap, the duo joined director Harshavardhan Kulkarni to make their own 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
bollywood

Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Irrfan Khan's son Babil is missing him a lot. Ever since the actor's death in April last year, Babil has regularly been sharing with his followers just how much he thinks about him all the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in as till from Tanu Weds Manu song.
Kangana Ranaut in as till from Tanu Weds Manu song.
bollywood

Kangana on Tanu Weds Manu: 'I became only actress after Sridevi ji to do comedy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her experience working on Tanu Weds Manu 10 years ago. The actor said that she thought she would make Aanand L Rai's career with the movie but he made her's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Richa Chadha was seen in the recently released film Madam Chief Minister.
Actor Richa Chadha was seen in the recently released film Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Richa Chadha shares Aishwarya-Salman song after getting fuel tank filled

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Richa Chadha has shared a song featuring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan to express her sorrow on paying a huge price for getting her fuel tank filled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
bollywood

30 years of Raveena Tandon| ‘I am in this industry by default, I never wanted to become an actor’

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Actor Raveena Tandon, who started her career 30 years ago with Salman Khan in Pathhar Ke Phool, recalls how acting happened for her, and the secret to her staying relevant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia's work praised, SS Rajamouli calls it 'impressive'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser was unveiled on Wednesday and praising Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work were a number of their industry friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac