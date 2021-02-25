Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and pens a goofy note: 'I like me better when I’m with you'

Shahid Kapoor turned 40 on Thursday. On the occasion, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo, along with a sweet birthday note. In the picture, Mira held on to Shahid's face and planted a kiss on his cheek. The two were twinning in blue ensembles.

"I like me better when I’m with you (kiss emoji) Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby," Mira captioned the photo.

Apart from Mira, Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter also penned a note for the Kabir Singh actor. Sharing a collage of photos, Ishaan wrote, "Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday."

Also Read: Sara comes bearing gifts for Saif-Kareena's second baby, her new half-brother

Shahid also received birthday wishes from Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani, who shared a BTS video from the sets of the movie; Rakul Preet Singh, and many others.

Mira recently revealed Shahid's most annoying habit. During an Instagram AMA session, Mira said, "He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him." She was also asked who wins a fight between her and Shahid. “Me! Who else?” she replied.

Shahid recently wrapped the Hindi remake of Jersey. The actor plays a cricketer in the sports drama, which is set to release on November 5. Shahid is also working on his digital debut with a quirky drama thriller series directed by The Family Man's Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON