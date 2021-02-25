Sara Ali Khan comes bearing gifts for Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's second baby, her new half-brother. Watch
- A video of actor Sara Ali Khan arriving with gifts for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, has been shared online. Watch here.
Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted arriving at her father Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor's house, bearing gifts. Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child, a son, on Sunday.
The couple already has a four-year-old son, Taimur. Sara is Saif's eldest child, from his marriage to ex-wife Amrita Singh. They have another son together, called Ibrahim.
On Thursday, pictures and videos of Sara arriving at Kareena and Saif's new house were shared online. Sara appeared to be carrying items for Kareena, and another large package wrapped in brown paper. "Awwwww. She is the sweetest," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by a paparazzi account. "She looks so good .. love her jumpsuit."
Earlier in the week, the couple and Taimur were paid a visit from Saif's sister, Soha, Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu, and Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor.
In a statement announcing the baby's birth, Saif said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”
Also read: When Kareena Kapoor was shamed by 'famous personality': 'Why would you name your son Taimur?'
Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather again. He also shared Taimur’s reaction to becoming a big brother. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir said.
