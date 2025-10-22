Mira Rajput slams those still bursting firecrackers on Diwali: 'AQI news is not just for the next Instagram story'

As the air quality in Delhi and Mumbai dipped sharply after Diwali celebrations, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, took to social media to call out the continued practice of bursting firecrackers, urging people to stop normalising it under the guise of “tradition” or “fun for kids.” Mira Rajput expresses anger over people still burning crackers on Diwali.

Mira Rajput calls out people for burning crackers on Diwali after poor AQI

On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram Stories and shared a strong note expressing her disappointment over how people still choose to burst crackers despite being aware of their environmental impact. “Why are we still bursting crackers? It’s not okay even if it’s ‘just for the kids to see once’ or ‘we’re just doing it once for them to have the experience.’ Neither is it okay for your pataka aesthetic to hold a phuljhadi for the gram. Let’s please stop normalising this,” Mira wrote.

Mira Rajput on poor air quality after Diwali.

Mira urges people to stop burning crackers on Diwali.

Her post came right after reports showed a steep rise in pollution levels across major Indian cities. Delhi’s AQI touched the “severe” category, crossing 400, while Mumbai too saw its air quality dip to “very poor” levels in several areas. Highlighting this, Mira called out the hypocrisy of people and wrote, “Say no to crackers cannot be the poster you get your kids to make for Earth Day and then forget about it when Diwali comes along. AQI news is not just for the next Instagram story — it’s the air our children breathe. And what’s sad is, despite the privilege, education, awareness and affluence, what lacks is common sense. So no, I won’t send my kids to watch while you’ll have some cracker fun. Please stop.”

On Wednesday, Bandra was engulfed in a thick layer of smog as the AQI touched 300, falling in the “poor” category, while in Delhi, an AQI of 345 was recorded, which is categorised as “very poor” according to the CPCB.

About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

While Shahid is a popular actor in Bollywood, Mira is the founder of a wellness retreat in Mumbai, Dhun Wellness. She also recently co-founded the skincare brand Akind Beauty in collaboration with Tira Beauty. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha, in August 2016, and their son Zain in September 2018.

On Tuesday, Shahid also shared adorable pictures from his Diwali celebrations with Mira. In the photos, he was seen holding Mira close and kissing her on the cheek as they posed together for the camera. In another photo, the two were seen simply adoring each other. Sharing the pictures, Shahid wrote, “For the light we carry, and the love that carries us, wish you a very Happy Diwali.”