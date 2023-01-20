Mission Majnu Twitter review: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's film wins fans over: 'Deserved theatrical release'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's much-awaited feature Mission Majnu was finally released on Friday. The film stars him with Rashmika Mandanna as he plays an Indian spy in Pakistan in this inspired-by-real-life tale set in the 1970s. The film landed on Netflix after much delay and it seems like fans are upset with it. (Also read: Mission Majnu movie review: Weak story makes you miss Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah charm)

Going by the Twitter review of Mission Majnu, fans have heaped praises on the fresh on-screen pair. Talking about it, one of them tweeted, “The direction of this film is most amazing. It is also affecting people a lot because patriotic slogans are given as much as possible and are the most preferred thing. Mission Majnu.” “Honestly I enjoyed the spy and action sequences more than the love story,” added another one.

Someone wrote, “I wonder if #MissionMajnu & #Shershah would have been released on theatre..! Log sadiyo yaad rakhega @SidMalhotra ka performance (people will remember Sidharth Malhotra's performance for a long time). What an actor he is. Career best performance so far. Ye dono film nahi feelings hai (Shershah and Mission Majnu are feelings).” Yet another one pointed out, “I would have loved to watch this movie in the theatre.”

“Just finished #MissionMajnu Unlike most movies, this one shows us that you don't need chest thumping to be called a patriotic. Loved the climax part, might bring tears. Amazing performance from Sid, steals the show in it. Others were good too. Deserved a theatrical release,” shared one user as well.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is based on true events from the 1970s. The trailer showed Sidharth playing the 'simple' tailor who moves in and out of key places in Pakistan to report back to India about their nuclear facility. Rashmika, who plays his wife Nasreen, is part of his cover story across the border.

Talking about her character, Rashmika tweeted, “A character who exhibits unconditional love & innocence. She always chooses to support her loved one & confronts him only when she sees no other way. She was a beautiful lady to play and I hope she finds a place in all your hearts.. bringing to you Nasreen from #MissionMajnu.”

The film also stars Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Mission Majnu boasts of a winner plot that's high on patriotism and heroic deeds. It is emotional, engaging and exciting. But, the experience is marred by too many easy coincidences and loopholes that are hard to ignore. Ahead of Republic Day, Director Shantanu Bagchi pays a tribute to all heroes who don't wear a uniform and sacrifice their lives for their motherland. However, the story, jointly written by Aseem Arrora, Sumit Batheja and Parveez Shaikh, falters at several places and doesn't let Mission Majnu hit hard.”

