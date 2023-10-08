Mission Raniganj box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's film witnesses growth, earns over 4.5 crore in India

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, has registered growth at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹4.5 crore on Saturday. Mission Raniganj released in theatres on Friday. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar on those asking about Mission Raniganj's box office numbers) Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Mission Raniganj.

Mission Raniganj box office collection

As per the report, Mission Raniganj minted ₹4.7 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. It had earned ₹2.8 crore nett on Friday. So far, the film has minted ₹7.5 crore nett in India. Mission Raniganj is a rescue thriller, which also features Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra and Pavan Malhotra.

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. The film is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989.

Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri are also part of the film.

Akshay on Mission Raniganj, other films

The actor recently talked about his film. As quoted by news agency PTI, he said, “We are going through a very nice phase where people are doing all kinds of films and they are working. I have done both kinds of films (content and masala entertainers). Don't put pressure on the film (Mission Raniganj) by thinking that it will do business. I can do that kind of film (commercial) and get that kind of numbers also. But I am happy doing a film that brings a change in the society."

He also said, "When I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, everybody told me what kind of title this is. I was told, ‘Are you mad? Who makes a film on a subject like toilets?’ Please don't discourage me by thinking about what business it (my film) is going to do. Give me courage that at least these kinds of films are being made and we are showing it to our children."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON