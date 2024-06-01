Mithun Chakraborty casts vote, says: 'I'll talk about films from tomorrow because I have to feed my family too'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday cast his vote in the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls. He cast his vote at a polling booth in West Bengal's Belgachia. (Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, reveals PM Narendra Modi scolded him for this reason) Veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty voted on Saturday.(ANI)

He told ANI, "I am a BJP cadre, I have done my duty. I will talk about films from tomorrow because I have to feed my family too."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meanwhile, voting is underway in West Bengal's nine seats, including-- Barasat, Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum, Jaynagar, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, and Mathurapur.

A total of 904 candidates are in the fray for the final phase of polling. The prominent candidates in the fray in this phase include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nishikant Dubey, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Charanjit Singh Channi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut from the BJP is fighting against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is in the fray from Hamirpur, actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is contesting from Gorakhpur, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress candidate Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour.

After the close of voting on June 1, the outcome of exit polls will be aired on various TV channels. The Election Commission has issued a ban on exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1, till the conclusion of polling.

Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. Assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is seeing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases.