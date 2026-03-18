Mohit Suri reveals if ‘great star’ Ranbir Kapoor will star in his next film, says he ‘genuinely wants to work with him’

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has revealed whether his next film will feature actor Ranbir Kapoor after reports emerged that they are all set to collaborate on a project. Speaking with Variety India, Mohit clarified that the reports aren't true but added that he "genuinely" wants to work with Ranbir. Mohit Suri said Ranbir Kapoor praised his film Awaarapan.

Mohit Suri says if he is working with Ranbir Kapoor Mohit also praised Ranbir Kapoor, calling him ‘a great star.’ He said, “Ranbir Kapoor is not in my next film. I genuinely want to work with him, and I hope he feels the same way about me. I went to meet him to discuss and intend to work together. Meanwhile, it’s been in news that we are already doing a film together. Ranbir and I know each other as he’s been following my career right from the beginning."

Mohit praises Ranbir "He’s one of the few actors and such a great star who appreciates a film like Awaarapan even though it flopped when it was released. He keeps telling me it’s one of my best films. Normally, actors just talk to you about your highest-grossing film and say that’s your best film. While Ranbir is talking about a flop film of mine," he added.

Mohit said Ranbir has what he wants in the hero of his film. He said that Ranbir "has the depth and layered nuances that my kind of films need." He added that "there is no Ranbir Kapoor in my film, at the moment. I wish there was.”

About Mohit's career Mohit is known for films such as Aashiqui 2, Malang, Awarapan, Ek Villain, Zeher, Murder 2, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Crook, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain Returns.

His latest directorial release is Saiyaara, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of last year. Saiyaara starred Ahaan Panday in his Bollywood debut. It also featured Aneet Padda. The film received praise for the fresh casting, gorgeous music, and the performance of its two leads.