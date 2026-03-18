Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra named alongside Harrison Ford, Idris Elba as global changemakers by National Geographic
The list recognises problem solvers from across the globe who believe that our world needs ‘imaginative solutions and urgent action.’
National Geographic has unveiled its National Geographic 33 - 2026 list, a lineup of global changemakers for the year. Actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra featured in the list as influential voices from India making a global mark.
The list was revealed by National Geographic on March 17. In a statement, National Geographic revealed that the list recognised 33 leaders rising to meet the most critical challenges of our time, making meaningful progress and achieving incredible breakthroughs. ‘These are bold thinkers and problem solvers from across the globe who believe that our world needs imaginative solutions and urgent action—and are leading the charge for change,’ read the statement.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has been recognised for using her platform to bring climate consciousness into the mainstream, championing environmental sustainability and inspiring a new generation to engage with urgent ecological issues. “There’s her production company, Eternal Sunshine, which helped produce a miniseries based on an elephant poaching investigation and continues to support environmental filmmaking through a partnership with an Indian eco-film festival. Her children’s book, Ed Finds a Home, encourages kids to recognise the importance of animal adoption. And Mi Wardrobe Is Su Wardrobe, her fashion resale initiative, channels funds to eco-friendly charities while reducing landfill waste. The actress’s social media platform, Coexist, also amplifies the work of other organisations supporting animal rights. Bhatt’s approach to changemaking is intentionally varied, powered by her compassion and curiosity, undiluted since childhood,” read the official statement.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra has been acknowledged for her continued advocacy in healthcare accessibility, using her global influence to spotlight critical issues such as diabetes and drive meaningful social awareness. “It wasn’t until she met her husband, Nick Jonas, who was diagnosed at age 13, that she learned Type 1 need not be a limitation. “You can handle and live with this condition—and actually thrive with it,” Chopra Jonas says. For the past five years, she has spread that message in India as a board member of Beyond Type 1, the nonprofit her husband co-founded. In the world’s most populous country, Chopra Jonas has become a visible force for change, helping to put out viral educational videos that promote early detection and to recruit diabetes ambassadors to reduce misapprehensions about the disease,” read the official statement.
Some of the other names on the list include Harrison Ford, Russell Westbrook, Shailene Woodley, Ewan McGregor, and Idris Elba, each contributing to change in their own way.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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