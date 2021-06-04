Mohnish Bahl remembers mother Nutan on her 85th birth anniversary, shares vintage pic. See here

Actor Mohnish Bahl on Friday wished his mother, late actor Nutan, on her 85th birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Mohnish shared a vintage picture of Nutan. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Ma," followed by a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, his daughter, actor Pranutan Bahl, dropped a heart emoji. She also shared several posts, remembering her grandmother, on Instagram stories.

Fans also poured their love. A fan wrote, "Ethereal beauty." Another said, "I always adore her simplicity." A third commented, "Happy birthday.... Still she entertain us from her mind blowing movies."

A few others commented with "many many happy returns of the day to great actress Nutan ji", "happy birthday to one of the most talented actress of all time" and "happy birthday to one of the most beautiful, versatile and finest actresses I have ever seen, both in Indian and global cinema!".

On her death anniversary in February this year, Mohnish had shared a throwback photo with Nutan, in which he is seen as a baby. He had captioned the post, "21.02.1991 ... Your presence is always felt," followed by a heart emoji.

Nutan, through her career, appeared in many films including Seema (1955), Sujata (1959) and Bandini (1963). She was also seen in hit movies like Paying Guest and Baarish (1957), Manzil (1960), Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963), Khandan (1965), Mehrbaan and Milan (1967), and Gauri (1968).

At the height of her career in 1959 at the age of 23, she married naval officer Rajneesh Bahl. Nutan hailed from a Marathi-speaking family. After battling breast cancer for years, Nutan died in February 1991.

Mohnish debuted with Bekarar, opposite Padmini Kolhapure and co-starring Sanjay Dutt. He shot to fame with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and went on to feature in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja Hindustani, Vaastav, among others.

