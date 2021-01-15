Pranutan Bahl opens up about her equation with 'Kajol bua', says they 'haven't spent much time'

Actor Pranutan Bahl, who was launched by Salman Khan in the film Notebook, has spoken about the equation she shares with her aunt, actor Kajol. Pranutan's grandmother, Nutan, and Kajol's mother, Tanuja, are sisters.

In an interview, Pranutan said that while she doesn't get to meet Kajol much, she respects how the actor conducts herself.

She told The Times of India, "I haven’t spent much time with Kajol bua. I haven’t grown up around her. But whenever I have met her, she has been kind and warm to me.” She added, "I love the way she conducts herself professionally. She is a brilliant actor and I have a lot of respect for her.”

Pranutan, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, debuted in the film industry with Notebook, produced by Salman and co-starring Zaheer Iqbal. The film did not perform well at the box office.

In a Hindustan Times interview, Mohnish said that despite belonging to a film family, his daughter had to earn her place in Bollywood. “She has got everything on her own. Salman wasn’t even aware that auditions were going on. In fact, he called me when it was final and asked ‘Mohni, are you sure you are good with it? I thought she would be a lawyer or something’,” he had said. He added, “Nepotism has unfortunately been extended to star kids. A more appropriate usage would be that star kids are more privileged. But at the same time, Pranutan is still struggling. She managed her second film Helmet which is yet to get a theatrical release, and with the Covid 19 pandemic, even that seems to be in a doubtful situation."

Also read: Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

Kajol, meanwhile, can be seen in Tribangha, which released on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in supporting roles.





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON