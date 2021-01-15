Pranutan Bahl opens up about her equation with 'Kajol bua', says they 'haven't spent much time'
- Did you know that Pranutan Bahl and Kajol are related? Here's what the young actor has to say about her equation with 'Kajol bua'.
Actor Pranutan Bahl, who was launched by Salman Khan in the film Notebook, has spoken about the equation she shares with her aunt, actor Kajol. Pranutan's grandmother, Nutan, and Kajol's mother, Tanuja, are sisters.
In an interview, Pranutan said that while she doesn't get to meet Kajol much, she respects how the actor conducts herself.
She told The Times of India, "I haven’t spent much time with Kajol bua. I haven’t grown up around her. But whenever I have met her, she has been kind and warm to me.” She added, "I love the way she conducts herself professionally. She is a brilliant actor and I have a lot of respect for her.”
Pranutan, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, debuted in the film industry with Notebook, produced by Salman and co-starring Zaheer Iqbal. The film did not perform well at the box office.
In a Hindustan Times interview, Mohnish said that despite belonging to a film family, his daughter had to earn her place in Bollywood. “She has got everything on her own. Salman wasn’t even aware that auditions were going on. In fact, he called me when it was final and asked ‘Mohni, are you sure you are good with it? I thought she would be a lawyer or something’,” he had said. He added, “Nepotism has unfortunately been extended to star kids. A more appropriate usage would be that star kids are more privileged. But at the same time, Pranutan is still struggling. She managed her second film Helmet which is yet to get a theatrical release, and with the Covid 19 pandemic, even that seems to be in a doubtful situation."
Also read: Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film
Kajol, meanwhile, can be seen in Tribangha, which released on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in supporting roles.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Khosla Kumar says she 'didn't know a soul' in Mumbai when she moved there
- Filmmaker-actor Divya Khosla Kumar has spoken about her journey, and how she didn't want to join the film industry when she first moved to Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am an actor': Rajkummar Rao fanboys over SRK
- Actor Rajkummar Rao isn't over his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan. He has often spoken about his love for SRK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby
- As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prepare to move into their house, their designer gave an insight into all the amenities the new home will have.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pranutan Bahl opens up about her equation with 'Kajol bua'
- Did you know that Pranutan Bahl and Kajol are related? Here's what the young actor has to say about her equation with 'Kajol bua'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara reacts to question on if right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have crush on her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur folds hands in front of cow, says ‘aur bajao’ as its owner plays Ole Ole
- Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his Fortune Heights residence. He folded his hands and enjoyed its owner playing film songs on his wind instrument.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle. Watch video
- Actor Salman Khan prepared some raw onion pickle in a new video shared by his 'sister', Bina Kak. Watch video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi filmmaker Tarun Jain's Kaala explores racism beyond black and white
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma agency, Kangana Ranaut reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham shares pic of his muscular arm, fan calls it 'Google maps'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paresh Rawal to complete remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, how family never locked doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox