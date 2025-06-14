Mouni Roy's ‘no man deserves you’ chant for Disha Patani on her birthday has fans calling them ‘soul sisters’. Watch

Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently rang in her 33rd birthday on 13 June with a fun celebration alongside close friends. Taking to social media, she offered fans a sneak peek into the festivities. However, what truly stole the spotlight was her best friend and fellow actor Mouni Roy’s hilarious twist on the classic “Happy Birthday” song, which left fans in splits. (Also Read: Disha Patani posts a sultry pic in bikini, Reddit thinks she is trying to snatch spotlight from Kiara Advani) Mouni Roy gave a hilarious twist to Disha Patani's happy birthday wish.

Mouni Roy celebrates Disha Patani's birthday

On Saturday, Disha took to Instagram and shared a few pictures posing with her birthday cakes, as well as with her friends who made the day special for her. In one of the photos, Disha was seen wearing a pink floral halter-neck dress and smiling for the camera while sitting in front of a table adorned with cakes and bouquets of flowers. She also shared a video of her friends singing "Happy Birthday" as she cut the cakes placed in front of her, one by one.

However, while they were singing, Disha's best friend and actor Mouni added a hilarious twist, saying: “Many boyfriends to you. No man deserves you. Nobody deserves you, period. No man deserves you.” Mouni’s twist caught Disha off guard, and she was seen laughing her heart out and rolling on the floor. The video quickly surfaced on Reddit, where fans found the moment adorable.

One fan commented, “It was lowkey so sweet.” Another wrote, “How can anyone pull Disha when she’s already been pulled by a hot Naagin? Just soul sister goals.” A third added, “Soul sisters.” Another comment read, “Haha, cute.” Disha also shared a photo of herself posing with Mouni on the steps of a temple. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Blessed and so grateful.”

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy’s upcoming films

Mouni was last seen in Te Bhootnii and will next appear in Salakaar. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film has completed shooting and is currently in post-production. She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline, which is set to release in 2026. Disha, on the other hand, will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and others in key roles.