Mrs actor Kanwaljit Singh breaks down as he recalls this sweet gesture of Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He told his secretary to…’

Kanwaljit Singh is currently receiving praise for his performance in Arati Kadav’s film Mrs. The actor, who has previously worked with Amitabh Bachchan, got emotional while recalling a sweet gesture from him in an interview with Hindi Rush. Kanwaljit Singh talks about his bond with Amitabh Bachchan.

Kanwaljit recalls being scared of Big B

When asked about his bond with Amitabh Bachchan, Kanwaljit reminisced about working with him in Satte Pe Satta and said, “I used to be very scared of him during the Satte Pe Satta shoot. After filming, Amitabh ji used to come to our hotel, and we would play snooker. I was so scared of him that whenever I hit a good shot, I would look at him and say, ‘I am sorry.’ And he would reply, ‘Why are you sorry? That was a good shot.’”

Amitabh's sweet gesture

He then became teary-eyed while recalling Amitabh’s sweet gesture and said, “My son, who was a painter, I went to him. Amitabh ji specifically told his secretary, ‘Arrange dates for Kuku, I’ll go to him.’ Then he came for the opening. That was very sweet of him.”

About Kanwaljit Singh

Kanwaljit Singh is a well-known Indian actor popular for his roles in Bollywood films and television. He made his debut in 1977 with the movie Shankar Hussain and later worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Satte Pe Satta, which marked his second Bollywood film. Over the years, he has appeared in several hit films, including Bang Bang!, Rustom, Raazi, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, as well as popular TV shows like Buniyaad, Param Vir Chakra, Aahat, and more.

His recent performance as Sanya Malhotra’s father-in-law in the movie Mrs., which explores a newlywed woman’s struggle against regressive patriarchal traditions, has garnered significant attention. The movie has been the talk of the town since its release on ZEE5. Produced by Harman Baweja, Pammi Baweja, Smitha Baliga, Abdul Aziz Makani, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film also stars Nishant Dahiya, Varun Badola, and Aparna Ghoshal in key roles.

Kanwaljit is also seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s OTT debut, Bada Naam Karenge. Produced under Rajshri Productions and directed by Palash Vaswani, the series also features Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Alka Amin, Jameel Khan, Deepika Amin, and Anjana Sukhani in pivotal roles and is available to stream on SonyLIV.