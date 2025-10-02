Mrunal Thakur moved to tears as she meets Priyanka Chopra at Bvlgari event in Mumbai, hugs her and says, ‘I love you’

Priyanka Chopra recently visited India for the Bvlgari store launch in Mumbai on the evening of 1 October. As she mingled with fellow celebrities, one video surfaced online showing actor Mrunal Thakur being moved to tears as she met Priyanka. In the clip, Priyanka clasps Mrunal’s hand, they share a few words, and then Mrunal hugs her tightly and says, 'I love you,' overcome with emotion. At the Bvlgari store launch in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra shared a touching moment with Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal gets emotional while meeting Priyanka

For the occasion, Mrunal opted for a strapless black bodycon dress, while Priyanka shone in an elegant white ensemble. Later, Priyanka was seen greeting Tamannaah Bhatia with a warm hug. When Tamannaah complimented Priyanka’s work, the latter responded, “I’ve been watching you. You’re such an amazing dancer,” and went on to share what she admired in Tamannaah’s dance. Other celebrities present included Triptii Dimri, Keerthy Suresh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The following morning, Priyanka was spotted at Mumbai airport on her way out. Dressed casually in denim, she greeted the paparazzi with a folded-hand namaste, waved, and even flashed a peace sign, signing off with “Chalte hai phir ab (See you soon).”

Priyanka and Mrunal's latest work

On the professional front, Priyanka is lined up for several major projects. She is slated to star in SS Rajamouli’s next film, tentatively called SSMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu. She is also part of the highly anticipated The Bluff, where she will take on the role of a 19th‑century Caribbean pirate in a film produced by the Russo Brothers. Meanwhile, her web series Citadel – Season 2 has been postponed to 2026.

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 opposite Ajay Devgn recently wrapped its theatrical run and is now streaming on OTT, allowing more audiences to catch her in a humorous, chaotic wedding‑drama setup.

She is also starring in the action‑thriller Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh. The movie is being made in both Hindi and Telugu. Additionally, Mrunal has signed for AA22xA6, a pan‑India action spectacle directed by Atlee, co‑starring Allu Arjun. Plus, she is part of the cast of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a rom‑com set to release in April 2026.