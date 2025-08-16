Mukesh Khanna says people warned him casting Ranveer Singh will 'ruin' Shaktimaan: ‘Yeh nashedi ko…’

Bollywood actor Mukesh Khanna ruled the small screen and the hearts of audiences in the 1990s as Shaktimaan. Thus, when it was announced that the show would have a cinematic adaptation, fans couldn’t keep calm. However, the film’s casting has not yet been finalised, as the studio reportedly wants Ranveer Singh in the lead role, but Mukesh has made it clear he doesn’t believe Ranveer is the right fit. Mukesh Khanna reveals why he's against Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna on why Ranveer Singh should not play Shaktimaan

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Mukesh responded to a fan asking him to sit back and let Ranveer take the role of Shaktimaan. He said, “You can’t change my mind. You like Ranveer Singh, and I like him too. We’ve sat and talked for three hours, and he’s a very energetic actor. But I have openly said to his face, You can play Tamraj Kilvish (the story's villain). His face has a mischievous positivity. This actor — if you tell him to play Shaktimaan, you might enjoy it because he makes you dance, but you need someone mature enough to play Shaktimaan.”

He expressed how the real-life image of an actor can affect their reel-life portrayal and said, “Maine kaha dekho, mereko Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye. Kahin na kahin real-life mein agar aapki image galat hai, toh who beech mein aati hai. Kayi log mujhe Ranveer Singh ke liye bolte hai ki arrey sahab yeh nashedi ko Shaktimaan mat banana, humare bachpan ki yaadien khatam ho jaayengi” (I said, look, I don’t just need an actor for Shaktimaan, I also need the right face. In some way, if your real-life image is negative, it comes in the way. Many people tell me about Ranveer Singh, “Sir, don’t make this addict Shaktimaan, our childhood memories will be ruined)."

The show, Shaktimaan, aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005, starring Mukesh Khanna in the dual role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a clumsy photojournalist.

The show also featured Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter and was a huge success. It ran for 450 episodes over almost eight years and is still remembered with nostalgia as the pioneer of the Indian superhero genre.

Makers want Ranveer in the lead role

In 2022, Sony Pictures announced Shaktimaan, the film, stating that it will be a trilogy bringing back the iconic superhero. The announcement video was captioned, "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero!" In a follow-up tweet, the studio wrote, "We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShaktimaanMovie; more details coming soon."

While Mukesh Khanna has clearly expressed his problem with Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan, filmmaker and actor Basil Joseph, who is said to be directing the film, told Subhash K. Jha in an interview for Bollywood Hungama that the film will only be made with Ranveer Singh. He said, “No one else is doing Shaktimaan. It is Ranveer Singh and no one else. Whoever is spreading rumours of his replacement clearly has their own agenda.”

Ranveer Singh's upcoming project

Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles and is scheduled to release on December 5.