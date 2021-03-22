Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John Abraham's film collects ₹8.7 cr on first weekend
The first weekend report for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga is in. The Sanjay Gupta film has minted ₹8.7 crore in three days.
Sharing the latest figure, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3... Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains... #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: ₹ 8.74 cr. #India biz."
The film, which also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy and many others, had a smaller weekend opening than the previous week's release, Roohi. However, Roohi also enjoyed an added day to it 'weekend' due to the Maha Shivratri festival.
Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the gangster drama has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. Mumbai Saga got mixed response from critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "If you've followed Gupta's earlier gangster outings - Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala, you'll likely enjoye Mumbai Saga, too. If not, watch it as an experiment and you may just end up liking it because there's not much to complain about."
Also read: Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited Bollywood comeback. See pic
Roohi and Mumbai Saga became one of the first major films to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.
Other upcoming releases include Parineeti Chopra's Saina, based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film will be out on April 26. Akshay Kumar's much-awaited actioner Sooryavanshi, directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is set to arrive in theatres on April 30 worldwide.
Shilpa reacts to Harman's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos
- Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.
Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John's film collects ₹8.7 cr on first weekend
Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited comeback
- Fardeen Khan's newly transformed look has been revealed in a picture doing the rounds online. The actor is eyeing a Bollywood comeback, after more than a decade spent out of the limelight.
Karan announces Shanaya's launch with glam video, she begins her first film soon
- Karan Johar is launching yet another star kid. The filmmaker has confirmed he will be backing Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie.
Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika
- Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, as she accompanied him and the Indian cricket team to Pune. She made sure to shield daughter Vamika from the media's eyes.
Shilpa Shetty reveals dating Raj Kundra during Life In A Metro shoot
- Shilpa Shetty has shared an insight into her initial days with Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that the two stars dated when she was shooting for Life In A Metro.
Bazaar director Sagar Sarhadi dies, Hansal Mehta mourns filmmaker's death
- Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi has died. He penned dialogues and screenplays for numerous movies and directed acclaimed film Bazaar.
Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash
- Karim Morani hosted a private dinner party for a few friends from the industry on Sunday. Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Arjun Bijlani were among the attendees.
Crowd storms movie hall screening Mumbai Saga. Watch video
Kangana Ranaut shows massive transformation in new Thalaivi pics
- The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi drops on Tuesday. Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana shared new pictures from J. Jayalalithaa's biopic.
Angad sat on daughter's cycle and broke it, Neha Dhupia shares pic
- Neha Dhupia shared a picture of Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehra, 'moments before the cycle broke, thanks to daddy'.
Janhvi Kapoor denies follower's request to kiss her in this hilarious way
Aahana is criticised for her dark-face as she pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami
- Even as many criticised Aahana Kumra for her dark-face make-up in her latest photoshoot, cricketer Jhulan Goswami said 'good job' to the tribute from Aahana.
Mumbai Saga: Five over-used dialogues by John Abraham that we've heard enough
- Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent outing, Mumbai Saga, is much like his movies - full of cliches, over-the-top-drama and dialogues written for the sake of whistles.