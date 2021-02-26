Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi battle it out on Mumbai streets
- Mumbai Saga trailer has John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi locking horns with Mumbai streets as the arena. Watch the trailer here.
The makers of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga dropped the first trailer of the film. The action saga has John playing a don with Emraan as a hard-nut-to-crack cop.
The trailer opens with John's character Amartya Rao, declaring that no one will pay hafta (protection money) henceforth, breaking some bones and smashing everything else in the process. He even chops off a person's hand and issues a warning to rival Gaitonde that his reign has begun. This anti-hero has risen from the streets and is not afraid of anyone - not a rival or a politician (Mahesh Manjrekar) - till a challenger comes along by way of a cop (Emraan Hashmi).
Amartya declares 'raj karunga' while Emraan wonders what will he do with ₹10 crore bounty on Amartya's head. He is seen saying, "Sawaal yeh nahin hai ke Amartya marega, sawaal yeh hai ke ₹10 crore ka main karunga kya (the question to ask is not if Amatya will die or not, the point to ponder over is what will I do after winning ₹10 crore)."
Packing all the elements one expects of a John Abraham film - machismo, action, guns and shrill dialogues - the Mumbai Saga trailer also gives us a brief glimpse of other characters in the film as well, like Suniel Shetty and Samir Soni.
Two days back, the makers had unveiled the teaser of the film.
Set in the 1980s and 1990s, Mumbai Saga also stars Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala and Kaante.
Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, Mumbai Saga has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.
(With ANI inputs)
Sharmila Tagore had once talked about how Kareena Kapoor had her birthday when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was hospitalised but chose not to draw attention towards herself.
Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
Most filmmakers welcome the new guidelines for OTT while Onir called it 'death of Cinema and Good content'. Ali Abbar Zafar has called it a good step
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glorious sunkissed picture of hers and showering her with praise and love were not just her many fans but internationally known, DJ Snake. See here.
Mistakes in films continue to happen no matter how careful a filmmaker is but several years down the line, they just become a way of remembering the film with a smile.
