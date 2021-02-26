IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi battle it out on Mumbai streets
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi battle it out on Mumbai streets

  • Mumbai Saga trailer has John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi locking horns with Mumbai streets as the arena. Watch the trailer here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:28 PM IST

The makers of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga dropped the first trailer of the film. The action saga has John playing a don with Emraan as a hard-nut-to-crack cop.


The trailer opens with John's character Amartya Rao, declaring that no one will pay hafta (protection money) henceforth, breaking some bones and smashing everything else in the process. He even chops off a person's hand and issues a warning to rival Gaitonde that his reign has begun. This anti-hero has risen from the streets and is not afraid of anyone - not a rival or a politician (Mahesh Manjrekar) - till a challenger comes along by way of a cop (Emraan Hashmi).

Amartya declares 'raj karunga' while Emraan wonders what will he do with 10 crore bounty on Amartya's head. He is seen saying, "Sawaal yeh nahin hai ke Amartya marega, sawaal yeh hai ke 10 crore ka main karunga kya (the question to ask is not if Amatya will die or not, the point to ponder over is what will I do after winning 10 crore)."

Packing all the elements one expects of a John Abraham film - machismo, action, guns and shrill dialogues - the Mumbai Saga trailer also gives us a brief glimpse of other characters in the film as well, like Suniel Shetty and Samir Soni.

Two days back, the makers had unveiled the teaser of the film.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, Mumbai Saga also stars Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala and Kaante.

Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, Mumbai Saga has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai saga john abraham

Related Stories

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga teaser.
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga teaser.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi bring blood to the streets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • The teaser for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga has dropped online. The movie is set in the 1980s and 1990s, with John playing a gangster and Emraan playing a cop.
READ FULL STORY
John Abraham in the poster of Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in the poster of Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga poster teases sinister John Abraham, film to release on March 19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga will release in theatres on March 19. John Abraham shared the news on Instagram, along with a new poster of the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:17 PM IST
On the eight-year anniversary of Kai Po Che!, director Abhishek Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video showing the camaraderie between Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore are very close to each other.
Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore are very close to each other.
bollywood

When Sharmila said Kareena was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor was unwell

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Sharmila Tagore had once talked about how Kareena Kapoor had her birthday when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was hospitalised but chose not to draw attention towards herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John, Emraan battle it out on Mumbai streets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Mumbai Saga trailer has John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi locking horns with Mumbai streets as the arena. Watch the trailer here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap was subjected to hateful comments on her recent post.
Aaliyah Kashyap was subjected to hateful comments on her recent post.
bollywood

Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie shoot: Never felt more frightened

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has revealed how she was subjected to the 'most vile, degrading and disgusting comments' on social media after her lingerie photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pulkit Samrat with girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda.
Pulkit Samrat with girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's beauty advice, see her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut during Krrish 3 promotions.
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut during Krrish 3 promotions.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan to record statement against Kangana Ranaut tomorrow

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan will have to appear before the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday to record his statement in a case he registered against Kangana Ranaut in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anubhav Sinha has been shooting for ANEK in the North-East.
Anubhav Sinha has been shooting for ANEK in the North-East.
bollywood

Anubhav Sinha shares picture from ANEK shoot, calls it 'toughest' film so far

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Anubhav Sinha seems to have suffered sunburns while shooting for ANEK in Assam. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah figure for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah figure for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.(HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Sonu Sood gets handpumps installed in a Jhansi village

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Sonu Sood said the installation of handpumps in a Jhansi village was an exciting sight and he might will also go one day and drink some water from those handpumps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav have been dognapped at gunpoint.
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav have been dognapped at gunpoint.
bollywood

Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Pop singer Lady Gaga and her family are devastated after the violent dognapping of her two pups. The singer has even offered a reward for the safe return of her dogs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi song Kiston Mein.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi song Kiston Mein.
bollywood

Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar can't help falling for Janhvi after abducting her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The second song from Roohi shows Rajkummar Rao's Bhawra slowly falling in love with Janhvi Kapoor's character after abducts her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Abbas Zafar talks about films, his latest with Salman Khan - Bharat- and more.
Ali Abbas Zafar talks about films, his latest with Salman Khan - Bharat- and more.
bollywood

Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes new guidelines for OTT

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • Most filmmakers welcome the new guidelines for OTT while Onir called it 'death of Cinema and Good content'. Ali Abbar Zafar has called it a good step
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez stars in Bachchan Pandey.
Jacqueline Fernandez stars in Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Jacqueline drops pic from Bachchan Pandey set, DJ Snake calls her queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glorious sunkissed picture of hers and showering her with praise and love were not just her many fans but internationally known, DJ Snake. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil before and after a beauty treatment at home.
Babil before and after a beauty treatment at home.
bollywood

Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love being a man'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has penned a note about how people ask him if he is a girl when he takes care of his skin. He said he loves being a man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha.
Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Misha are cutest dad-daughter duo in these photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:44 AM IST
A photographer shared beautiful pictures of Shahid Kapoor and his daughter Misha on actor's 40th birthday on Thursday. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan as Shekhar Subramaniam in Ra.One and Kareena Kapoor as his wife Sonia in stills from the film.
Shah Rukh Khan as Shekhar Subramaniam in Ra.One and Kareena Kapoor as his wife Sonia in stills from the film.
bollywood

Did you know SRK was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena immersed his ashes?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Mistakes in films continue to happen no matter how careful a filmmaker is but several years down the line, they just become a way of remembering the film with a smile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac