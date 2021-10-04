Mumtaz expected Rajesh Khanna to marry Anju Mahendroo whom he dated for 10 years: 'But one fine morning...'

Mumtaz is known for her several hit films with late superstar Rajesh Khanna. The actor has revealed that while she and other industry people expected him to marry his longtime girlfriend Anju Mahendroo, he surprised everyone with his sudden decision of marrying Dimple Kapadia.

Rajesh was 31 when he married 16-year-old Dimple, who was almost half his age and fresh out of the success of her debut film, Bobby.

Talking about her Do Raaste co-star with a leading daily, Mumtaz said, “Rajesh Khanna had a steady woman in his life, Anju Mahendroo for 10 years. We all thought he would marry her but one fine morning he announced that he’s marrying Dimpy (Dimple Kapadia) and shocked everybody.”

Rajesh and Dimple had two daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. When Rajesh died, in 2012, Anju and Dimple were present at his prayer meet.

Mumtaz also named Rajesh among the actors who usually came late on set. “Shatru (Shatrughan Sinha) always said ‘sorry’ and he said it so sweetly that Allah bhi maaf kar deta (even God would forgive him). But Rajesh never said ‘sorry,’” she said.

Mumtaz is a breast cancer survivor and the two bonded in his later years over their respective illnesses. She had told PTI in an old interview, “He told me that I am a strong person, and that he knew what I had gone through, the chemotherapy sessions. He said he did not feel hungry, and we joked that when lots of food was ordered for him, it was later enjoyed by all, except him.”

Rajesh and Mumtaz delivered several big films including Prem Kahani, Sachaa Jhutha, Apna, Desh and Roti. Rajesh even carried Mumtaz on his shoulder in snow for some scenes in Roti.