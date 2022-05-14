Mumtaz opens up on her extra-marital affair, says it was 'just a temporary phase, which ended soon'

Yesteryear star Mumtaz has once again opened up about the affair that she had, soon after her husband Mayur Madhvani had one too. The 74-year-old actor was last seen onscreen in the 90s. (Also read: Mumtaz turns hairstylist for Anju Mahendroo, fans call them ‘gorgeous’)

Having made her debut in 1958 with Sone Ki Chidiya, at the young age of 11, Mumtaz emerged as a big star, who gave several hit films with Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh and Mumtaz were a popular onscreen couple. After a break of 13 years, she came back onscreen with Aandhiyan in 1990, but quit acting after that.

Asked about the rumours around her husband's affair, she told Pinkvilla, "It’s quite common for men to have affairs through the backdoor. My husband didn’t have any… except one. I respect him because he himself told me about it. He confided that he’d developed a liking for a girl in the US. He was born and brought up in America. But he insisted, 'Mumtaz, you’re my wife. I love you and will always love you. I will never leave you.' The problem arose because I was a little ziddi (stubborn), thodi nakchadi (difficult) thi. But today, it’s a forgotten story. Maaf toh zindagi mein ek baar Khuda bhi karta hai. I live like a queen. My husband has never kept me wanting for anything. "

She also talked about herself, "Honestly, after the episode, I began feeling lonely. Main thodi rubabwali (headstrong) thi. I felt hurt. So, I flew down to India. When you’re amidst thorns and someone comes along with a rose, you do get carried away. But it was nothing serious. Just a temporary phase, which ended soon. I’m lucky that my husband still loves me so much. Even if I fall a bit sick, hungama khada ho jaata hai (there is hue and cry about it)."

Mumtaz poses for the lens.

This is not the first time that she opened up about the affairs. She had earlier told DNA that her husband had an affair with another woman, soon after her marriage. She added that soon, she also got into another relationship and that only added to the problems.

Earlier this month, Mumtaz had to be admitted to the hospital for where she had to stay for seven days and was on drip for the entire week. She also talked about the troubles she faced as she could not be injected in the left hand due to absence of lymph nodes. The nodes were removed during her treatment for breast cancer in the past.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail