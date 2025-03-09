Menu Explore
Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor's viral moment at IIFA 2025

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 09, 2025 05:59 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give a humorous spin to the reunion of Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Former couple Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor reunited at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur on Saturday, and created a sweet moment for fans by sharing a warm hug. As the video of the encounter continues to spread like wildfire on social media, comedian Munawar Faruqui couldn't resist chiming in, and offered a witty remark that added to the online buzz. Also read: As internet obsesses over Shahid Kapoor's IIFA 2025 reunion with ex Kareena Kapoor, he says ‘it’s totally normal for us'

On Saturday, during the press conference of IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, Kareena and Shahid were seen hugging and chatting.
On Saturday, during the press conference of IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, Kareena and Shahid were seen hugging and chatting.

Munawar Faruqui's cheeky comment

Munawar, who gained wide fame following his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give a humorous spin to the reunion of the former couple.

He wrote, “Shahid Kapoor ke ghar pe aaj jagdaa hone wala hai…"

Predictably, the comedian's remark sparked a flurry of responses, with his fans eagerly flooding the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions. One user wrote, “No way they’re educated & well mature people”. Several of his followers asked to give more detailed context about the tweet.

Shahid and Kareena reunite

On Saturday, during the press conference of IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, Kareena and Shahid were seen hugging and chatting as paparazzi captured the rare interaction. The video sent their fans in a frenzy, and elated about the former couple being cordial with each other.

Later, while speaking with media on the green carpet of IIFA digital awards, Shahid spoke about the reunion with Kareena. He said, "For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte (today we met on stage but we keep running into each other here and there) hai but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice."

Kareena and Shahid were in a relationship in the 2000s and starred together in several films, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. Their on-screen chemistry made them a fan favourite. The two while shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, which emerged as a hit at the box office. They reunited for Udta Punjab, but didn't share screen space with each other.

Both of them have moved on in their life. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan with whom she shares two sons: Taimur and Jeh. Shahid is also married to Mira Rajput and now has a son and a daughter.

