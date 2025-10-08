Namrata Shirodkar sends friend Gauri Khan ‘love and blessings’ on 55th birthday; shares old memories. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, turned 55 on 8 October this year. Mahesh Babu’s wife, former model and actor Namrata Shirodkar, took to Instagram to reminisce about the past while wishing her friend Gauri on her special day. Take a look. On Gauri Khan's birthday, Namrata Shirodkar shared old pictures and a special wish.

Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday wish for Gauri Khan

Namrata took to her Instagram stories to send Gauri ‘love and blessings’ on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday. For all the times we’ve spent together…sending you lots of love and blessings! Have a fabulous year ahead, GK! @gaurikhan.”

Namrata Shirodkar's birthday wishes for Gauri Khan.

Namrata also posted pictures of them together through the years. One old photo of them with Sangeeta Bijlani and Shah Rukh was posted by Gauri in 2022 with the caption, “Post a fashion show with @namratashirodkar @sangeetabijlani9 .. I think i walked the Ramp with them too while @iamsrk watched from the audience.” Namrata revealed back then that they all went on a cruise together and that the picture was taken after she represented India in the Miss Universe pageant in 1993.

Other pictures taken that same year show Gauri visiting Namrata and Mahesh’s house for lunch after a Falguni and Shane Peacock show. Back then, Namrata had posted the pictures, writing, “Unexpected fun lunch!! @gaurikhan in the house..literally catching up after so many years... It's as if time stood still. Leaving after a full lunch of flashbacks, great memories...and many laughs..Should do this often GK. Keep shining as you always do.”

Recent work

Namrata’s last production was the 2022 Adivi Sesh-starrer Major under GMB Entertainment. She last starred in the 2004 film Rok Sako To Rok Lo before marrying Mahesh in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai in 2005. They have two children together, Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Gauri most recently produced her son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial, the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, under Red Chillies Entertainment. She is now producing King, which will star Shah Rukh and their daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri and Shah Rukh married in 1991 and have three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.