Raghav Juyal says he was ‘sceptical’ to do The Ba***ds of Bollywood, told Aryan Khan: ‘Mere liye kuch hain nahi…’

Actor Raghav Juyal is earning a lot of praise for his performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. But did you know that the actor was initially not keen to do the show? In an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Raghav shared how Aryan convinced him to do the role because he had full faith in him as an actor. (Also read: Raghav Juyal recalls getting stunned by Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat on first visit: ‘By mistake, I asked Aryan which…’) Raghav Juyal said Aryan Khan had trust in him to do the role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

What Raghav said

During the conversation, Raghav said, “Pehle toh main sceptical tha show ko karne ke liye. Maine Aryan se baat kari, baki sab ke liye likhua tha papa-mummy-backstory, par mera kuch tha nahi. Maine Kill (2024 release) bhi karke aya tha jisma main almost lead hi tha. Toh maine bola li mere liye kuch hai nahi karne ke liye… toh Aryan ne mujhe ghar bulaya and I went to Mannat for the first time (I was sceptical to do the show because I saw that my character had no backstory and I told Aryan that I was not sure what to do with my part and he called me to Mannat after that).”

What changed after he visited Mannat

He went on to add, “That was an unreal experience… bahar se sirf main dekhta tha… toh woh dekh ke aur cut to Aryan ne bulaya and main ye bolne ja raha tha ki nahi karni he show. Main hu thoda sanki, team ko bhi nahi bataya… Aryan ke paas gaya then he said that this character is my favourite in the whole series and I know you and I have full faith in you hum dono isko banayenge. Mere ko usne aise bola jaise ki uss raat ko maine bola done (I would just see that place from the outside and cut to me going in to say no to Aryan for the show. But I went to him and he said he has full faith in me and both of us would create this character together. That night itself I said yes).”

Raghav went on to add how so many of his scenes have become viral and received such a huge reaction after the show premiered on Netflix.

The show also stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Aanya Singh in prominent roles. The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.