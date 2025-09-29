'Tilak lagake ghar bhejege': Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta, Raghav Juyal, Vivek Oberoi hail India's win in Asia Cup final

Celebrities, including Mammootty, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Raghav Juyal, hailed the Indian cricket team after its win at the Asia Cup final. Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Vivek Oberoi, among others, also shared posts on their social media platforms. India defeated Pakistan with a five-wicket win in Dubai on Sunday. Anupam Kher and Preity Zinta were left ecstatic as India won the Asia Cup final.

Mammootty, Anupam Kher hail India's win in Asia Cup final

Mammootty shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) congratulating Team India. “Team India didn't just win the Asia Cup, they owned it. Champions without a single defeat. Absolutely magnificent! (Blue heart and trophy emojis)." Reacting to a post about India's win, Anil Kapoor wrote on X, "India Zindabad."

Anupam also shared his excitement via a post on Instagram. In the clip, he punched his fist in the air repeatedly and said, "Bharat Mata ki jay! Kya baat hai (Wow)! What a game! Oh my God. Jeetenge bhai jeetenge. Bharat Mata ki jay (We will win. Hail India)! Vande Mataram."

He also added, "Khush ho gaya dil. Kya bolun main (I'm so happy. What do I say?). Superb. Proud of my country, proud of this cricket team. Fantastic, very well played. God bless them." He also thumped his chest and blew kisses in the video. Anupam wrote in teh caption, "Bharat Mata ki jai (Hail India)! #Cricket #AsiaCupFinal #TeamIndia #Cricket."

Mammootty shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) congratulating Team India.

Preity Zinta, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan cheer India's win over Pakistan

Preity Zinta tweeted, “Wow !!! What a game. CONGRATULATIONS to Team India for winning the Asia Cup! Thank you, Tilak, Shivam & Kuldeep, for this thrilling victory. Ting! #indvspak2025.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun, who were at an event promoting their film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, cheered for India. Janhvi shared an Instagram post in which Varun Dhawan teased her earlier comment of hailing India at a Janmashtami event. He told Janhvi, "Ek aur cheez, abi tum actually bol sakti ho (One more thing, you can actually say this now)."

Janhvi shouted, "Bharat mata ki jai (Hail India)." She captioned the post, "Before you’ll edit the vid and post out of context, but we won!!!!!!!! Sanskari style celebration!!!!! #IndiaWon."

Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi too shared posts on X

Amitabh took a jibe at former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar's earlier comment, where he mixed up names and said Abhishek Bachchan instead of Abhishek Sharma while talking about the game.

Amitabh tweeted, "T 5516(i) -Jeet gaye !! Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. Udhar jabaan ladkhadai, aur udhar, bina batting bowling fielding kiye, ladkhada diya dushman ko!! Bolti bandh (We Won! Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan. Their tongue slipped, and without batting, bowling, and fielding, you defeated the enemy. They are speechless now)!! (Laughing face emojis). Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Maa Durga!!!!"

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp text saying it was from before India's win. The text read, “It's Tilak's moment, let's go!!!” Vijay Deverakonda praised Tilak Verma and wrote, "Indiaaaaaaaaa. Our Boy killed it."

Ranveer Singh shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp text.

Vivek Oberoi also shared a tweet.

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Saamne koi bhi ho, Bhaarat Tilak lagaakar hi ghar bhejega (Whoever be there in opposition, India will return with Tilak). A match like this reminds us WHY!!! Huge shoutout to @imkuldeep18 for the 4 wickets that flipped this game on its head, and @tilakV9, what a 50! Absolute beauty, guys. Proud to be #AsiaCup #Champions!"

Raghav, who watched the match in Dubai, spoke to news agency ANI after India's win. He said, "Bohot acha laga aaj. Aur main apne bacchon ko bataunga ki main ye legendary match dekhne aaya tha. Bilkul kamaal ho gaya (It felt so good today. I will even tell my children that I came to watch this legendary match. Absolutely amazing)."