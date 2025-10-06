Raghav Juyal recalls getting stunned by Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat on first visit: ‘By mistake, I asked Aryan which…’

Actor Raghav Juyal was left stunned by the opulence of Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat when he went there for the first time to meet Aryan Khan. He revealed that he had to pass through a security scanner, adding that Aryan has an entire floor all to himself. At the moment, Raghav Juyal is enjoying all the appreciation coming his way because of his role in Aryan Khan's directorial debut venture.

Raghav on visiting Mannat

During an interview with NDTV, Raghav looked back at the time when he went to Shah Rukh’s mansion Mannat in Mumbai. He went to Mannat to meet Shah Rukh’s son Aryan, with whom he worked on The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Raghav shared, “The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport. I had to go through it because back then, people were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?’."

He continued, "By mistake, I asked Aryan which was his room. Then I realised, this is Shah Rukh Khan's house-you don't have rooms here, you have full floors. Aryan just laughed and said, 'Come, let's go up,' and of course, one floor was his. We sat there and jammed, and later we went out for dinner with his friends."

For Raghav, the experience felt almost dreamlike, prompting him to call his mother as soon as he left. He told her that he had just visited Mannat, and she immediately fired off questions about what it was like inside, from the bathrooms to the library. Raghav admitted that he had to calm her down, joking “didn't go there as a broker”.

Raghav in the spotlight

Currently, Raghav is enjoying the appreciation coming his way due to his role in Aryan Khan's directorial debut venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is streaming on Netflix. The show is earning widespread praise, with social media buzzing over clips of starry cameos and the performances of the cast. The show also stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Aanya Singh in prominent roles.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.