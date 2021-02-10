IND USA
Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on anniversary: 'In our recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love and trust'
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on anniversary: 'In our recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love and trust'

  Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He also posted on Instagram to wish her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:08 PM IST

Actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. The couple married in 2005 and have two children, Gautham and Sitara.

Sharing a picture, she wrote: "Easy peasy 16!! In our little recipe of marriage there’s a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB More and more love to you." The picture showed Namrata planting a kiss on Mahesh's cheek.


A number of their friends reacted to the picture. Raveena Tandon wrote: "Congratulations you two ! Godbless always !" Samantha Akkineni said, "happy anniversary," while Ananya Panday's aunt Deanne wrote, "happy anniversary my darlings god bless."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives stars Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey also wished them. While Seema said, "happy anniversary," Bhavana wrote, "happy anniversary to many more."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls how director told her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song, Salman Khan had to intervene

Mahesh Babu also shared a picture, which featured him planting a kiss on Namrata's head. He wrote: "Happy 16th NSG.. To forever and beyond with you @namratashirodkar." Namrata commented on it and said: "Love u Mb more than ever." Her sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar wrote: "Happiest happiest anniversary to my most Precious two . Love and blessings forever." Ranveer Singh dropped a bunch of heart emojis on Mahesh's post.


The couple never misses an opportunity to wish each other on special days. Earlier in January, Mahesh had wished his wife a happy birthday, and had written: “Someone I love was born today! Every day with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady.”


Likewise, she wished on him on his birthday last August and said: "True love is how I experience it with YOU Happy Birthday MB I love you now and always @urstrulymahesh."

namrata shirodkar bharat ane nenu co-star mahesh babu shilpa shirodkar raveena tandon samantha akkineni

