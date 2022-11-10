Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nani Soni Razdan speaks to paps about new mom Alia Bhatt, says she's giving her many tips: Baby is good, mother is good

Nani Soni Razdan speaks to paps about new mom Alia Bhatt, says she's giving her many tips: Baby is good, mother is good

Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:55 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter was born on November 6. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan spoke about her granddaughter and daughter at a recent event, and said she has been giving tips to the new mom.

Alia Bhatt poses with her mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt, sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt during her baby shower in October.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back at their Mumbai home with their daughter. The actors became parents to a baby girl on November 6, and Alia was discharged from Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan spoke publicly about her granddaughter for the first time as she attended the special screening of the upcoming film Uunchai in Mumbai on Wednesday. The new nani (grandmother) told journalists and paps at the screening that her granddaughter was ‘kudrat ka daan hai (a blessing from nature)’. Also read: Alia Bhatt looks happy, Ranbir Kapoor holds baby girl in arms as they reach home. See pics

When asked if she was giving any tips to Alia Bhatt, Soni said, “Haan bohut sare tips dete rehte hai (yes, I give her many tips). Ek ma hoon mein, tips kaise nahi doongi, bohut sari tips dee hain (I am a mother, how will not give Alia tips, I have shared many tips).” The actor further spoke about her daughter, and said, “Of course, she (Alia) is a mother, she has to discover a lot of things for herself, which she will.”

While answering another question, Soni Razdan said about Alia's daughter, “Aap keh sakte hain yeh ek daan hai, blessing hain, kudrat ka daan hai (you can call it a blessing from nature). We’re just very, very happy, thankful and grateful that everything has gone off well. Baby is good, mother is good. Everybody is safe. Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ka bachcha paida hone wala hai (there are fears, when a woman is about to give birth). This is what we pray for that everything should be okay, sab sahi salamat ho jaye (we pray that all goes well). And of course, we are very, very happy.”

Soon after welcoming her and Ranbir’s daughter, Alia had taken to Instagram to share their big news. The post read, "And in the best news of our lives – Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!!" Alia had arrived at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Sunday morning with Ranbir. The couple was later joined by their mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, among other family members. Celebs like Sanjay Dutt and Ayan Mukerji, among others, had visited Ranbir and Alia at the hospital.

soni razdan alia bhatt
