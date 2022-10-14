Nargis Fakhri recalls being called immature for being authentic and honest: 'You have to put on a game face, I couldn't'

Nargis Fakhri has said that when she was new in the industry, she was too authentic and honest and was called immature. In a recent interview, she spoke about the struggles she has faced to date. (Also read: Nargis Fakhri reveals she wasn’t happy while working in films)

Nargis made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and was seen in a few films like Main Tera Hero, Madras Café, Housefull 3; she even made her Hollywood debut with Spy. However, she later shifted back to the US to be with her family. Nargis is now set for a comeback and has been reading a few scripts. She also appeared at the recently held IIFA awards in Dubai.

Recalling her early days in Bollywood, Nargis told Masala, “I didn’t know how to maneuver in a new culture. I was told that because I was so authentic and honest in my feelings it wasn’t a good thing. You have to interact with people even if you’re not comfortable with them. You have to put on a game face, which I couldn’t. I was said to be immature.” She added that she now understands that people have three faces – a business face, a creative face and the personal face."

She also said that having worked continuously for eight years left her with no time to be with her family and she felt unwell due to stress. “Consequently, I developed health issues. Was I depressed? I guess you can use the word. I was unhappy in my situation and was questioning myself as to why I was still there. I took two years off to get healthy. I did Vipassana meditation in the US.” Nargis also said that she did fasting to help sharpen her senses.

Nargis was most recently seen in Torbaaz that released in 2020. That was also the year, when she first talked about facing mental health issues.

