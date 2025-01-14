Nargis Fakhri says Bollywood dance is ‘as alien as Hindi’ for her: ‘There’s a lot of b**b-thrusting'

Nargis Fakhri rose to prominence in Bollywood with her performance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about feeling exhausted by certain aspects of the industry and discussed how she finds Bollywood dancing 'as alien as Hindi'. Nargis Fakhri says Bollywood dancing is 'tough'.

(Also Read: Nargis Fakhri's mother reacts as other daughter Aliya is accused of brutal murder in US, calls her a ‘caring person’)

After Torbaaz in 2020, Nargis took a break from Bollywood before returning with the Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta-starrer Shiv Shastri Balboa. Without giving details, she revealed that she had to go through an 'unfortunate situation' that stopped her from returning to Bollywood. She further added that the need to cater to male egos in the industry did not cause her to recoil or leave Bollywood.

Nargis Fakhri was never comfortable with Bollywood dance routines

Nargis, who has been a part of item songs like Dhating Naach from Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, talked about the 'tough' conventional Bollywood dance routines and shared, "The heaving thrusting butt-moving is tough. When they give you the movements forty minutes before they are shot and then you have to learn the steps and lip-sync, you have to be a seasoned dancer to get a hang of it, which I am not. It’s very difficult for my mind and body to be in sync because I have learned western dancing. Bollywood dancing is very different."

She further added, “Bollywood dancing is as alien to me as Hindi. I am just enjoying learning it. There is a lot of heaving and boob-thrusting, which I found difficult at first. But I was okay after a while. There are so many people indulging in so many activities on the sets. Come to think of it, everything here in Mumbai is culturally very different from everywhere else.”

Nargis Fakhri's upcoming movie

Nargis Fakhri is currently busy shooting for her film Housefull 5. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea. The film is scheduled to release in theatres this year.