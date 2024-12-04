Nargis Fakhri makes first post since sister's arrest in murder case: ‘We are coming for you’

Nargis Fakhri's daughter Aliya Fakhri was recently arrested in the US for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend and one of his friends. While her mother defended her, Nargis has maintained silence on the matter. However, the actor as now shared a post which is going viral on social media. Nargis Fakhri shares first post after sister's arrest in murder case.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Who is Aliya Fakhri, Nargis Fakhri's sister accused of twin murder in US?)

Nargis Fakhri's Instagram post

Nargis Fakhri took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with her Housefull 5 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa from the sets and wrote, "we are coming for you." In the photo, the three ladies looked excited as they posed together while getting ready.

Nargis Fakhri with Jacqueliene Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa.(Instagram )

A source close to India Today told the publication that Nargis Fakhri hasn't been in contact with her sister for over 20 years and only got to know about the incident through news. “She has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years. The actor learned about the incident through the news, just like everyone else," the source stated. On the other hand, their mother defended Aliya and said, "I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody," multiple news outlets reported.

What did Aliya Fakhri do?

Aliya Fakhri allegedly set a two-storey garage on fire by lighting up a heap of garbage in Queens killing his 35-year-old ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend, 33-year-old Anastasia Ettienne. Aliya took this step after her ex-boyfriend denied her request to reconcile their relationship. She now faces a total of nine charges, four for a first-degree murder, four for second-degree murder and an arson charge and will appear in court on December 9.

About Housefull 5

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull in the fifth installment of the successful comedy franchise, Housefull. Apart from Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueliene Fernandez the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday and others in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres in June 2025.