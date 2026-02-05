Naseeruddin Shah claims he was disinvited from Mumbai University event 'at the last moment' without an apology

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has claimed he was disinvited from a Mumbai University event at the last minute, without explanation or apology. In his opinion piece for The Indian Express on Thursday, Naseeruddin called the experience both insulting and disappointing, adding that he had been looking forward to interacting with students. Naseeruddin Shah is known for films such as Nishant, Aakrosh, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masoom and Sparsh, among many others. (HT Photo)

"The Jashn-e-Urdu organised by the Urdu department of Mumbai University for February 1, from which I was disinvited at the last moment, was an event I was greatly looking forward to because it meant interacting with students. The university, after informing me that I needn't attend (on the night of January 31, and giving no reason for it, forget an apology) obviously considered this not insulting enough. So they decided to rub a little salt in by announcing to the audience that I had refused to be there," he wrote.

Naseeruddin puts forward a challenge The actor alleged the university later told the audience that he had refused to attend. "It's not really surprising they didn't have the courage to state the truth - that I 'openly make statements against the country', (if they were covert I suppose that would be all right) or, at least, that's what a senior university official reportedly said. If he's not merely toeing the line and actually believes that statement, I hereby challenge the gentleman in question to produce one single statement of mine in which I run down my country," he added.

About Naseeruddin's films The actor is known for critically acclaimed films such as Nishant, Aakrosh, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masoom, and Sparsh, among many others. He will be next seen in Assi alongside Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is set to release in theatres on February 20.

He also has Imtiaz Ali's new film in which he will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The movie will hit the theatres on June 12.